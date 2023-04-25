Check out the highlights from Lynn Worthy’s Cardinals chat with readers. The full transcript of the chat can be found here.

Q: Why did the Cardinals insist on hooking their wagon to John Mozeliak? They've been consistent winners, but haven't won the World Series in more than a decade or even been that close. He's got this team in a miserable situation of last place or near last place based on his hope and dreams philosophy.

A: First, I think you're taking a lot for granted in that first statement you made: "They've been consistent winners.”

While everyone knows the goal is to win World Series. I think there's something to be said, from ownership's perspective, about 15 consecutive winning seasons and 10 playoff appearances in that stretch.

While they're certainly not off to a good start. I'd fall short of describing it as "miserable." Miserable start would be starting with 4, 5 or 6 wins and having no encouraging signs at all and key players being gone for the year and no depth behind them. That's not the case. There's certainly a stronger case to be made that his track record earns him the chance to continue leading the baseball operation as opposed to a case for running him out and revamping/starting over.

Q: With the imminent return of Wainwright looming who do you see as the odd man out? I suppose the easy answer would be Woodford but could you see them possibly going with a six man rotation with this stretch of 16 games in 17 days upcoming?

A: I do think the easy answer is the answer in this case. I think Woodford is the likely candidate to get bumped and go back to the bullpen. Not that the six-man is something to be dismissed out of hand, but they've had a big workload placed on the bullpen and been short-handed in the pen a large portion of this season. Taking another arm away from the bullpen to add to the rotation only exacerbates that issue.

Q: Please convince us that this team is 7 games better than the Brewers over the course of 140 games.

A: The biggest thing on their side is probably time, right? You've got May, June, July, August and September. So really, you're talking about picking up a game a month and two games in one of the months. When you think of it that way, it's hardly unreasonable. It ultimately comes down to playing more consistently. Including the coming series with SF, they'll have 13 games between now and the end of May with teams below .500. So they should have a chance to start gaining traction.

Q: While the Rays have been the talk of MLB with a 19-3 start the second and third best records belong to the NL Central. Too early, a fluke, or something more substantial?

A: I do think it's too early to expect any team's hot start to carry through the rest of the season. The season is simply too long, and players go through slumps, opponents make adjustments and find different ways to attack. Rosters change. I covered a team in KC that actually had the best record in the majors through the first month of the 2021 season. Nobody remembers that because KC finished the season 74-88. It's just too early to draw conclusions on what things will look like come July, let alone October.

Q: Is there reason to be cautiously optimistic with Mikolas coming out of his slump coming within 2 outs of a quality start this past Saturday?

A: I think he ran into some tough luck in his first couple starts, just the way balls hit on the ground were finding holes. If you were looking for pessimism in this small sample size his hard-hit rate is up from recent years. His expected batting average, expected slugging percentage and weighted on-base average are among the bottom tier of the league. You can find optimism in things like his swing and miss rate being up and his track record, but you could find reasons for concern if you're looking for that too. So it's early.

Q: How concerned is the team that the two superstars have a combined 4 home runs? As expected, after last year’s stunning performance, regression has set in. If Goldschmidt and Arenado don’t resume at least normal slugging numbers, this team is in serious trouble. Agree?

A: If the question is: If the two cornerstone All-Stars in the middle of the lineup struggle this season, are the Cardinals in trouble? Then yes. I guess the real question is whether what you've seen so far tells you they're both in for down year? I wouldn't consider home run numbers the end all and be all as far as their production. But Goldschmidt had 1 home run through his first 20 games of what was an MVP years in 2022. Arenado is off to a slower start this year than last year, but last May he also slashed .196/.270/.373. So I don't agree that their home run totals for the first month tell a full story of how their seasons will go.

Q: Do you feel the starting pitching vibes are impacting the offense? The Cardinals average 6.5 runs when scoring first and only 3.25 when the opposition scores first, and the whole team seems to drag when trailing early.

A: I don't think it's a causal relationship. After all, we've seen the offense come back and add late runs in games when they've lost. If you were to make the case from the pitching standpoint, you'd say the offense has had opportunities in a lot of games that they squandered/came up short on. Did that impact the pitching, having to hold the opposition down when the offense wasn't delivering? I don't think you can put the performance or lack thereof in one aspect of the game entirely on the performance in another aspect of the game.

