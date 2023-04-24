Here are the questions and answers from Monday's chat with Post-Dispatch readers.

Thanks for your chat I haven't seen you post to chat before. Good luck. Why did the Cardinals insist on hooking their wagon to Moe ,They've been consistent winners, but haven't won the World Series in more than a decade or even been that close. He traded rookie of the year and Cy Young award winner. He's got this team in a miserable situation of last place or near last place Based on his Hope and dreams philosophy. true he has some aquired stars but winning comes with a star pitchers and good to great hitters and he seems to have ignored that. Even your own columnists said all winter he needs more pitching. He's been there too long he's eliminated any other voices not agreeing with him .

First, I think you're taking a lot for granted in that first statement you made. "They've been consistent winners ..."

While everyone knows the goal is to win world series. I think there's something to be said, from ownership's perspective, about 15 consecutive winning seasons and 10 playoff appearances in that stretch.

It's certainly fair to point to players traded away, and any GM/president of baseball ops with that long a tenure will certainly have some players they've traded away who've turned into highly-productive players for other organizations. At the same time, it's fair to also give credit for acquiring a guy who won an NL MVP and a perennial All-Star/Gold Glover in trades. While they're certainly not off to a good start. I'd fall short of describing it as "miserable." Miserable start would be starting with 4, 5 of 6 wins and having no encouraging signs at all and key players being gone for the year and no depth behind them. That's not the case. There's certainly a stronger case to be made that his track record earns him the chance to continue leading the baseball operation as opposed to a case for running him out and revamping/starting over.

Thank you for taking our questions! Is there any chance Gorman will start seeing more plate attempts against left-handed pitchers? IMO, he is hitting good enough to give it a shot. Plus, he is never going to develop against lefties if he is never given a chance to hit against them. What am I missing here?

I think as the season goes along, especially with the way he has produced so far, Gorman will get more opportunities against left-handed pitchers. It's something Oli Marmol said back in spring training they planned to do and that needed to happen. I think right now it's a matter of trying to get at-bats for a lot of people and playing matchups. But I do think he will get more at-bats against left-handed pitchers.

Good morning Lynn. While the Rays have been the talk of MLB with a 19-3 start the second and third best records belong to the NL Central. Too early, a fluke, or something more substantial? Thx.

Good morning. I do think it's too early to expect any team's hot start to carry through the rest of the season. The season is simply too long, and players go through slumps, opponents make adjustments and find different ways to attack. Rosters change. I covered a team in KC that actually had the best record in the majors through the first month of the 2021 season. Nobody remembers that because KC finished the season 74-88. It's just too early to draw conclusions on what things will look like come July, let alone October.

The Cards long range outfield appears to be Burleson, Nootbaar, and Walker from left to right with Donovan and Yepez as backup. That would suggest the Cards will soon shop O’Neil and Carlson for pitching prospects. Am I on target?

I'm not sure that the long range is as set in stone as you might think/suggest. I think it's more fluid than that and subject to performance. Defensively, Carlson is probably the best option in CF. He's only 24 and hasn't hit arbitration yet, so it may be early to give up on him. If he can continue to improve at the plate, he's certainly a valuable player on this roster. More to the point, when you say they'll be shopping "soon," I don't think the trade market will develop that quickly. After all, teams have played fewer than 25 games. The type of pitching you'd likely want to see added isn't likely to move in April or May. By June or July, there will be more of a sample size on the rotation and a better read on what sort of production to expect from guys like Matz and Mikolas this season. Flaherty and Montgomery will have had a few months of starts under their belts to see if they're able to maintain the level they've shown early in the season. Wainwright will have pitched in big league games, and you'll have some sense of what impact he can have on the rotation. The Cardinals clearly put a lot of faith in these guys by not adding significantly to the group. I wouldn't expect major rotation changes to come from the outside the organization early in the season.

When/if the time comes that they need to go after pitching in trades, I don't think they'll be to afford to have such a narrow view as far as who from their outfield could be available in potential deals.

With the imminent return of Waino looming who do you see as the odd man out? I suppose the easy answer would be Woodford but could you see them possibly going with a 6 man rotation with this stretch of 16 games in 17 days upcoming? Thanks for your feedback and for doing these chats

I do think the easy answer is the answer in this case. I think Woodford is the likely candidate to get bumped and go back to the bullpen. Not that the six-man is something to be dismissed out of hand, but they've had a big workload placed on the bullpen and been short-handed in the pen a large portion of this season. Taking another arm away from the bullpen to add to the rotation only exacerbates that issue.

When do the Cardinals start tweaking the rotation and call up from AAA? How long can you keep losing series and still (hopefully) avoid WC but maybe miss playoffs all together?

The first rotation change is likely to be Wainwright's return. That likely pushes Woodford back to the pen, where he would have started the season had Waino not been injured. The starter with the shakiest ERA, WHIP and opponent's batting average so far this season has been Mikolas, who had been their most consistent pitcher in recent years. I would expect they'll give Mikolas the benefit of the doubt that he'll get on track. Not to mention, they need him to get on track. While Liberatore has gotten off to a good start at Triple-A, I don't think his first five starts are enough to bump one of the established pitchers from the rotation with a week left in April.

As I reference in an earlier answer, I do think it's too early to consider anyone a playoff lock or anyone out of the mix. The Braves were 10-13 last season before they went on to win 101 games and the division. That's not to say the Cardinals have a turnaround guaranteed. Things can always get worse. I'm just not going to read too much into the April 24th snapshot. If they had the Rays' record, I wouldn't be making World Series plans right now.

From a recent report on the minor leagues: "Leonardo Bernal An 18-year-old, switch-hitting catcher with power who had success stopping the run game and challenging called balls in the Florida State League’s automated ball-strike system. " Does this mean the catcher can challenge a ball/strike and it gets reviewed? How does that work, how many challenges, who has final decision. Thanks

My understanding of it is that teams get a certain number of challenges per game (I believe it was initially three per team). They can use it either while hitting or on defense. They're challenging the human umpire's call and the decision calls to the automated system.

Is there reason to be cautiously optimistic with Mikolas coming out of his slump coming within 2 outs of a quality start this past Saturday?

I think he ran into some tough luck in his first couple starts, just the way balls hit on the ground were finding holes. If you were looking for pessimism in this small sample size ... His hard-hit rate is up from recent years. His expected batting average, expected slugging percentage and weighted on-base average are among the bottom tier of the league. You can find optimism in things like his swing and miss rate being up and his track, but you could find reasons for concern if you're looking for that too. So it's early.

Who do you figure bats third when southpaws are starting with Gorman not up to it quite yet?

They can always stick with what they had early in the season and have Goldschmidt third in front of Arenado and Contreras. So far this season, the two spot has been kind of fluid. Donovan has batted leadoff each game that he has been in the starting lineup. Burleson has gotten a lot of ABs in the two spot, but Lars was there on Opening Day. Carlson has gotten three starts in the No. 2 spot in the lineup. Goldy has been there. But if Gorman is down low, it seems like Goldschmidt, Arenado, Contreras would remain intact.

Any chance the team tries Arenado batting lead off, with Noot 2nd, Goldy 3rd and Gorman clean up?

I don't think I necessarily see that shufffle. I think they like the idea of getting Goldschmidt and Arenado as many at-bats as possible with the potential of men on base and a position to do damage. I don't think they worry so much about the left, right, left, when it comes to Goldy and Arenado because both have productive numbers across their careers against right-handed and left-handed pitching. I think Arenado has softened somewhat on wanting to bat cleanup, specifically, but I haven't asked him myself. Going off of previous comments

Welcome to the Jungle, Lynn Please convince us that this team is 7 games better than the Brewers over the course of 140 games.

Dated reference, but I still automatically think of a scene in the movie The Program when I see or hear Welcome to the Jungle.

The biggest thing on their side is probably time, right? You've got May, June, July, August and September. So really, you're talking about picking up a game a month and two games in one of the months. When you think of it that way, it's hardly unreasonable. It ultimately comes down to playing more consistently. Including the coming series with SF, they'll have 13 games between now and the end of May with teams below .500. So they should have a chance to start gaining traction.

I don't know if this is a play off contender team or team going for a draft pick. Players underperformed. Pitching isn't good. FO needs to make adjustments

At this early stage in the season, the changes you're likely to make would be internal options. You're already seeing some of those on a very small scale with players coming back from injury such as Nootbaar back after missing a big chunk, Waino rehabbing in the minors and DeJong coming off his rehab assignment.

Did the Cardinals work out an contract extension with Jordan Montgomery? Is Brendan Donovan still having trouble with that shin contusion/infection?

Montgomery didn't seem necessarily opposed to it at the end of spring training, but he also made it clear that he'd put his focus on the season, making his starts and winning games. The Cardinals general stance is they're always open for business in that regard, something Mozeliak reiterated when asked during the news conference to announce Mikolas' extension. So it could still materialize, in theory, but it's not clear how much momentum has been going in that direction.

Donovan has been back in the lineup, so that's the best indicator. He came off the bench in the final game before they went on the road, then they had an off day. They got him on antibiotics right away.

How concerned is the team that the two superstars have a combined 4 home runs? As expected, after last year’s stunning performance, regression has set in. If Goldschmidt and Arenado don’t resume at least normal slugging numbers, this team is in serious trouble. Agree?

If the question is: If the two cornerstone All-Stars in the middle of the lineup struggle this season, are the Cardinals in trouble? Then yes. I guess the real question is whether what you've seen so far tells you they're both in for down year? I wouldn't consider home run numbers the end all and be all as far as their production. But Goldschmidt had 1 home run through his first 20 games of what was an MVP years in 2022. Arenado is off to a slower start this year than last year, but last May he also slashed .196/.270/.373. So I don't agree that their home run totals for the first month tell a full story of how their seasons will go.

Hello Lynn, Do the minor leagues have roster limits for number of players If so how do they handle a MLB player down for rehab?

They do have roster limits. That's one reason that phantom DL or IL used to be a prevalent thing when I covered minor league baseball. But guys on minor-league rehab assignments don't count against the roster limit.

Lynn, do you feel the starting pitching vibes are impacting the offense? The Cardinals average 6.5 runs when scoring first and only 3.25 when the opposition scores first, and the whole team seems to drag when trailing early

I don't think it's a causal relationship. After all, we've seen the offense come back and add late runs in games when they've lost. If you were to make the case from the pitching standpoint, you'd say the offense has had opportunities in a lot of games that they squandered/came up short on. Did that impact the pitching, having to hold the opposition down when the offense wasn't delivering? I don't think you can put the performance or lack thereof in one aspect of the game entirely on the performance in another aspect of the game.

LW - you have arrived on the Cards beat at a weird time. The team continues to clip coupons with the payroll despite the fan’s continued financial commitment across all mediums, but they have actually cultivated exciting homegrown offensive talent for the first time in over a decade. Unfortunately, this intersects with the low point of the DeWitt Era as far as pitching development. So, get used to typing the word “hope” a lot when transcribing quotes from the manager and front office, and don’t clear your schedule at the trade deadline because it usually is pretty quiet. Finally, when the team bottoms out in October (maybe sooner this year) it is never related to a lack of talent, just a lack of luck or an inability to “get hot.”

I can see you brought the sunshine with you.

I'm guessing some other Cardinals fans might say that they were developing some offensive talent but they dealt them away Randy Arozarena, Adolis Garcia, Luke Voit, even Harrison Bader. I know you'll have a more exhaustive list ... But in most cases they used the position player depth in their system to add pitching. Of course, pitching is the commodity that every organization wants to develop and yet is always constantly in search of on the market. The Cardinals aren't alone in that. They do have some intriguing pitching prospects, but time will tell how that worked out. We'll see how the trade deadline and end of the season pan out, but I guess I now have a tentative forecast to work off of.

Any insight as to why Flaherty was yelling at the Seattle baserunners yesterday? When he got out of the inning with bases loaded, he pointed to each runner and said something. Didn't look too happy

I'm not on the trip, but my colleague Derrick Goold reported there was some thought that runners were relaying information to the batter in the box.

Hoping the Contreras’ energy and grit is infectious in that clubhouse. Arenado is intense and Goldy is a pro’s pro but this entire organization could use a jolt out of its “just get in” slumber.

Contreras certainly seems to have a distinct edge and attitude on the field. I think it will be interesting to see how the youth on the roster adds to the energy as those young guys become more comfortable in the big leagues.

This is the St. Louis Cardinals. Winning seasons are great and 10 playoff appearances are great, but in the last 10 years they have experienced nearly ZERO playoff success. Jeff Gordon likes to compare this team to the Reds and the Pirates, and other clubs of similar market size. These are the Cardinals, a flagship franchise of the National League, and they should be compared to the Dodgers, and other franchises of such great success and tradition. If Mozeliak's goal is to compete in the normally putrid NL Central every year, the he's been a success. If the goal is to compete for Championships, then he's been a failure. Personally, I think the League has caught up to the "Cardinal Way", and in many respects has blown right by them. Their drafting and development of position players has improved at the lower levels, but the remain woefully behind on pitching development.

I'm not going to speak for Jeff, but I'd think the market size is the comparison because of the resources at the disposal of the front office. Tradition doesn't sign players. The Dodgers have the 5th-highest payroll in the majors. Paying free agents is how you can make up for some shortfalls in player development or if you don't have guys who are ready at the time -- such as going out and getting Contreras -- and many organizations do that with pitching. The Yankees, who have lots of tradition, went out and spent $300 million on Cole, traded for Montas and then spent more to get Rodon (who is hurt). The Red Sox have struggled to develop pitching and have had to spend on guys like Chris Sale. Even the Dodgers, who've developed pitchers, have gone out and added over the years with Scherzer, Bauer, Syndergaard. Everyone's goal is certainly to win championships. Consistently being in the playoffs, in theory, give you a chance to do that. But they haven't gotten over the hump more than a decade, so they've still got work to do. Of course, the Dodgers have one title in the past 20 years and that was during the 60-game season. I'm sure some folks have similar concerns out there.

Entire pitching staffs do not go bad overnight. It is easy to point to the pitching coach, and some of that may be true. But the woes of Mikolas really stand out. Not just the homers, but so many homers with two strikes. Has the philosophy changed to being more aggressive in the zone with two strikes? Are we seeing a situation where, perhaps, pitch calling is too predictable? Is it possible that Contreras is somehow tipping pitches in his set up?

I don't think you can put it all on one thing at this point. Some of those big back-breaking hits or home runs with two strikes have been pitches that missed the locations that Contreras wanted. If it were one thing that they could point to, I think they'd be able to try to correct it more easily.

The FO has built a fortress to protect themselves from acquiring starting pitching at market prices. The fortress has 4 walls: Sticker shock on cost of acquiring it, the pipeline of upcoming talent, their model's 3 and 5 year cycles not aligning with 7+ year deals, and their undying faith in the players already on the roster. But it is all a sham, it's just lip service for not wanting to spend money and it is absolutely exploding in their faces right now.

The first month of season isn't a great advertisement for holding their ground. Of course, several of the pitchers who signed as free agents this offseason started this season with injuries or shaky performances as well.

I think Ben Fred made mention of this earlier in this spring. He'd called for them to spend, but then admitted some of the names he wanted them to spend on came up lame with injury early.

Do you see Dylan ever hitting exclusively from the Right side? (stopping switch hitting)? Could consistency in mechanics make up for the lost in R/L Split? He just isn't good from the left side---he has such a broad skill set, would like to see him get more chances...or is this a spring training type change?

I think having never seen a breaking ball from a right-hander while batting right-handed isn't something we should easily underestimate. Making that adjustment at this point and at the highest level isn't something that happens overnight or easily if at all.

PD writers - as illustrated in the first question today - are ALWAYS quick to defend Mo but the fact remains there's been no ring in 12 years, their last series was TEN years ago and they've been easy outs in recent playoffs. That just not acceptable to many fans!

Not going to answer for anyone else, but I'm not here to defend Mo. I'm simply trying to be fair in looking at all the elements involved. The question was asking why they'd keep him on, so I offered a fair reasoning for why they might have done that and what the thinking behind that might have been.

How could a starting pitcher staff that looked so good in spring training turn to garbage so quickly once the season began? And, we seem to be so slow at righting the boat. What do we need to do. Great to see you on the chat!

Spring training is one of those weird times when it's possible to see a little bit of what you want to see. But this year was also weird in that you didn't see a lot of certain guys because of the World Baseball Classic. Waino and Mikolas weren't around for a lot of camp. Then Waino got hurt. The short answer for what needs to be done is consistency. Not just from start to start but within starts. Multiple guys have had good starts go awry in one inning or with one or two pitches. They've had particularly rough times with two strikes on a hitter. Now, it's much easier said than done to be consistent pitching in the big leagues. But they've shown the ability, they haven't been consistent.

Lynn, thanks for the chat. 2 questions for you. Maybe the most frustrating part of the early season struggles is the opening game record of 0-7 in each series. Anything to this other than baseball randomness? And also do you think the loss of Molina from a leadership perspective has had a major impact on the early season record?

I wish I had a good answer or an insightful reason for the series opener issues. It's glaring. It would be easy to say maybe there's something in the prep for a series that's off, but I don't know that there's evidence for that other than the results. And the results haven't all come in the same manner. If they lost every first game because of the same issue, then it's easy to address. But when it's a moving target, that's tough. I'm sure Molina's absence has had an impact, but I don't know if you can attribute the record to that. After all, he's one voice. And as far as impact on the field, Knizner played more games last season than he did.

Hi Lynn, First of all, thanks for all of your great writing so far. I have really enjoyed your perspective from Spring Training to date. Another reason the PD has the best local coverage of all teams. Because I had the sound off on my TV yesterday, could you please explain why Cabrera had ball 4 called when it appeared that the batter stepped out and was granted time out? It certainly did not seem like 15 seconds after the batter stepped back in when the ball was called. Am I missing something about the rule?

It was confusing to me as well. Best I could tell from the broadcast, it had to do with Cabrera having been warned by the umpire and committing the same offence again and that warranting a violation. I'm not entirely sure if it had to do with going too fast once hitter was in the box or not making eye contact.

Lynn -- Is Donnovan going to require a DL stay?

I don't believe so. He has played and started since then. He was out of the lineup yesterday, but I'm not sure that he's expected to miss extended time.

Okay. We've reached 3 p.m. Also, I came into the office and took over BenFred's desk since he wasn't here. Now, he's returned to claim his spot. I'll have to wrap this up, but no worries ... We'll have plenty of chats, not to mention the wonderful weld west that is Twitter.

