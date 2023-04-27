First pitch is scheduled for 2:45 p.m. at San Francisco's Oracle Park.

The St. Louis Cardinals look to avoid their second series sweep of the season and the third four-game sweep to San Francisco in franchise history. The teams' all-time series record is 358-358 since the Giants moved from New York to San Francisco.

Despite making defensive mistakes at second base in his last two games that contributed to Cardinals losses, Tommy Edman will start there today, making way for Paul DeJong to start at shortstop. Edman won a gold glove at second base in 2021 but has started 101 games at shortstop for the Cardinals since winning the award.

Lars Nootbaar will start at center field and lead off for the Cardinals. Mozeliak said Wednesday that Nootbaar would start in center field more often, allowing Tyler O'Neill to shift back to left field, his more natural position.

Willson Contreras will begin the game on the bench, getting the day off after starting in 10 straight games. Andrew Knizner will start behind the plate and hit eighth in his second start in two weeks.

As free-falling Cardinals try to get a grip, even their golden defense is slipping Four errors committed in series vs. San Francisco and at least two plays not made have led to nine runs for the Giants. The Cardinals have scored only seven.

Lineups

Cardinals (9-16, 4th in the NL Central, 8 GB)

1. Lars Nootbaar, CF

2. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B

3. Nolan Gorman, DH

4. Nolan Arenado, 3B

5. Alec Burleson, RF

6. Paul DeJong, SS

7. Tyler O'Neill, LF

8. Andrew Knizner, C

9. Tommy Edman, 2B

P: Miles Mikolas, RHP

Giants (11-13, 4th in the NL West, 2.5 GB)

1. LaMonte Wade Jr., LF

2. Thairo Estrada, 2B

3. Joc Pederson, DH

4. Michael Conforto, RF

5. Wilmer Flores, 1B

6. Mike Yastrzemski, CF

7. Blake Sabol, C

8. David Villar, 3B

9. Brandon Crawford, SS

P: Logan Webb, RHP

Pitching matchup

LHP Miles Mikolas (0-1, 7.46 ERA): Mikolas has seen improvements in each of his starts but has yet to have a dominant performance. The right-hander has pitched into the sixth inning in his last four starts.

RHP Logan Webb (1-4, 4.40 ERA): The 26-year-old starter has been quality in his five starts this season, pitching into the seventh inning four times and striking out 36 over 30 innings pitched. He has allowed at least a home run in each start, however.

Tipsheet: Cardinals' pitching staff has been healthier than many, worse than most Unlike many big league teams, the Cardinals have not been beset by pitching injuries. But generally good health has not led to generally good results.

Injury report

RHP Adam Wainwright (groin): Wainwright pitched Tuesday with Class AA Springfield. (Last updated: April 26)

RHP Wilking Rodriguez (shoulder): Rodriguez pitched with Class AAA Memphis on Sunday. In two rehab appearances, Rodriguez has completed two innings and allowed two hits. (Last updated: April 24)

LHP Packy Naughton (left forearm strain): Naughton has continued a rest program to see how his arm responds. (Last updated: April 18)

For Cardinals prospects Victor Scott II and Mike Antico, MLB stolen base trends play to their style Speedy Cardinals outfield prospects Victor Scott II and Mike Antico see the increased base stealing in the majors as positives for base stealing minor leaguers.

Future probable starters

Friday vs. Dodgers: RHP Jack Flaherty (2-2, 3.29) vs. Dustin May (2-1, 3.07 ERA)

Saturday vs. Dodgers: LHP Jordan Montgomery (2-3, 3.81 ERA) vs. Clayton Kershaw (4-1, 2.32 ERA)

Sunday vs. Dodgers: RHP Jake Woodford (1-2, 5.47 ERA) vs. Noah Syndergaard (0-3, 6.58 ERA)

Up next

St. Louis heads to southern California for a weekend three-game series with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Check back in at stltoday.com throughout the afternoon and evening for coverage of the game.