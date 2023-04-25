SAN FRANCISCO — Inning after inning after inning, the San Francisco Giants changed pitchers and the Cardinals did not change their outcomes.

Even when the offense awoke, the Cardinals couldn’t change their fortunes.

The Cardinals failed to hold a two-run lead in the ninth inning when an error and then a walk-off homer brought the San Francisco Giants back for a victory. It was a crushing loss for the Cardinals. They rallied for three runs in the eighth inning to kick away their offensive woes and take a lead, and then in the span of a few batters in the ninth it was all razed.

Catcher and Rule 5 pick Blake Sabol hit a two-run, two-out homer to dead center field to win 5-4 on Tuesday at Oracle Park and flip the game on the Cardinals seconds after closer Ryan Helsley seemed to regain command.

With the tying run at second, Helsley struck out Brandon Crawford on a diving breaking ball to get the Cardinals one out away from a needed victory, a victory that would have rewarded the offense for waking up.

The fall only felt that much worse.

Sabol drove the fourth pitch he saw to center for the walk-off.

The Cardinals have lost four of their first five on the road trip.

Other than a solo homer from the No. 9 hitter that momentarily tied the game, the Cardinals spent most of Tuesday night’s game by the bay sinking deeper into their offensive fog. Through seven innings, the home run was the only time the Cardinals got a runner to second base and that was just Edman passing through on the way home. For most of the game, the Cardinals couldn’t get out of their own way, couldn’t go over the Giants, and couldn’t go around the Giants.

That changed when Paul Goldschmidt went through them.

The Cardinals’ first baseman pummeled a hard, hotshot grounder that caromed off a fielder’s glove for a two-run single that broke a tie and gave the Cardinals a 4-2 lead. Goldschmidt’s beeline single against a drawn-in infield added the sting to a three-run inning for the Cardinals.

The Cardinals had been held to one run in their 18 previous innings before a series of singles and pinch-hit appearances stoked the offense.

Trying to close out a one-run lead, a bullpen game, and a complete theft of the evening, the Giants turned to lefty Scott Alexander for the eighth inning. The Cardinals had right-handed options Paul DeJong and Tyler O’Neill on the bench, and they would ultimately get to both of them. After Dylan Carlson’s broken-bat leadoff single, DeJong slashed a pinch-hit single to put the go-ahead run on base.

Edman’s groundout got the tying run to third.

O’Neill’s pinch-hit double scored it.

Alexander was the last lefty in the Giants’ bullpen, and waiting until the end of the game to counter with right-handed options on the bench had resulted in a tie game, 2-2. The next batter would complete the reversal on San Francisco’s lead.

The Giants opted to play the infield in, which put the left side in jeopardy of a laser at less than 90 feet. Goldschmidt provided one.

The Cardinals’ first baseman struck a pitch from Alexander that left his bat at 110.2-mph. It skipped just ahead of colliding with shortstop Brandon Crawford’s glove. The ricochet carried into shallow left field gave time for two runs to score.

It felt like a weight lifted.

It was just repositioning to fall harder.

Woodford sturdy in key start

It’s not so subtle that Adam Wainwright made his second rehab assignment start with Class AA Springfield on the same night Jake Woodford started for the Cardinals. Inserted into the rotation the same day that Wainwright went on the injured list with a strain near his groin, Woodford is one or two starts away from the veteran right-hander returning to the rotation.

Woodford figures to get another start on this road trip as the Cardinals said they will stick with the five they brought, so each inning is his chance to continue to earn other innings.

The right-hander came two outs shy of setting a new career best for pitching deep into the game, and he was able to keep the Giants mostly grounded during 5 1/3 innings. Woodford allowed a blast to Joc Pederson that put San Francisco ahead, 2-1. But then Woodford recovered to get two strikeouts and a groundout to end the inning. Through five innings, Pederson’s homer was one of only three balls to leave reach of an infielder.

Two of the five hits Woodford allowed were infield singles, and he got eight of his 16 outs on groundballs. Four came on strikeouts.

Edman raises average to .769 vs. lefties

Facing a carousel of pitchers in San Francisco’s “bullpen” game, the Cardinals geared their lineup with enough variety to always have a counterpunch for the handedness of the pitcher.

That meant switch-hitter Carlson was batting seventh between two left-handed batters so — for example — if a lefty reliever was brought in to face Alec Burleson, that lefty would then get Carlson from the right side. If a right-hander was teed up to face Goldschmidt, batting second, then No. 3 was Nolan Gorman from the left side.

At No. 9, lurked Edman.

This approach worked out in the second and third innings as the second pitcher into the game, to face Burleson, was lefty Sean Manaea. He would face two left-handed batters, but the switch-hitters at the back end of the lineup have both been better from the right side.

No one has been better than Edman from the right side.

In the third inning, Edman crushed a pitch from Manaea to straightaway center field, some 391 feet away from the home plate at Oracle Park. The ball traveled an estimated 408 feet. The homer was Edman’s fourth of the season and it raised his success vs. lefties to 10-for-13. That’s a .769 batting average. His third homer of the season off a lefty moved his slugging percentage in those 13 at-bats to 1.616.

Edman’s homer tied the game, 1-1, after a messy inning gave the Giants the lead.

Hapless defense galore trips Cardinals

An error led directly to all four runs in Monday’s loss, and in the second inning Tuesday the Cardinals got busy finding new and colorful ways to create a mess.

Woodford would allow two infield singles in the inning, and both of them involved throws to first that were either wide or spiked in the ground. While the hitters were credited with singles, they both had at least a whisper of an excellent play not made.

That put runners on base.

Errors brought one home.

Giants infielder Thairo Estrada reached on the first of the infield singles, beating a throw that could not be scooped at first. A batter later, Estrada broke for second in an attempt to steal it. Willson Contreras' throw sailed into center, allowing Estrada to easily take second and then advance to third. At the same time, Dylan Carlson misplayed the ball in center, so once Estrada got to his feet at third, he still had time to score. The Cardinals, who started the season without committing an error in the first nine games, were assessed two errors on the same play.

Ol’ chum Brebbia gets game started

John Brebbia, not too many years removed from handing out flowers on Valentine’s Day to some of these same Cardinals, started Tuesday’s game for the Giants as an opener to help reset the rotation. Brebbia came to the Giants immediately after the Cardinals let him go, unsure when he would be healthy enough to contribute and preferring to open the roster spot.

He has worked his way into a steady role with San Francisco’s bullpen, and he started Tuesday’s game with a 1-0 record despite a 5.63 ERA in eight innings spread over 10 games.

His beard not yet in midseason form, Brebbia was against the punchless Cardinals’ lineup. He retired first three batters he faced, striking out both of the left-handed batters he faced. Brebbia would carry the game into the second inning, retire Nolan Arenado, and then leave the mound to a parade of his teammates after allowing a single.

Photos: Cardinals blow late lead, fall to San Francisco in the second game of series