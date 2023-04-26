On the road for his second minor league rehab stint as he works his way back from a groin injury, Cardinals starter Adam Wainwright allowed seven hits and three runs in 4 1/3 innings for Class AA Springfield.

Wainwright reached the 74-pitch mark in the start after threw 59 pitches in his previous rehab appearance. Wainwright struck out on Wichita Wind Surge batter, which came as a swinging strikeout on his curveball.

Along with Wainwright’s rehab outing, these are some of the notable Tuesday’s notable performances from around the Cardinals’ minor league affiliate:

Right-handed pitcher Adam Wainwright, Class AA Springfield (rehab): Wainwright began his outing by allowing three hits and a run in his first inning of work. He followed that by allowing a run in the second inning, pitching a 1-2-3 third inning, and working around a leadoff double in the fourth.

The right-hander's start came to a close after he allowed a one-out double in the fifth inning. The third run he was charged with scored after reliever Nick Trogrlic-Iverson gave up a two-run homer once he replaced Wainwright.

The Cardinals and Wainwright are set to meet Wednesday to talk about how the veteran felt and to determine if he will go on a third rehab assignment or return to the majors as early as next week, it was reported Tuesday.

Shortstop Masyn Winn, Class AAA Memphis: During an afternoon in which Memphis scored 11 runs and produced 12 hits, Winn went two-for-six with a pair of singles and two RBIs. Both of the two runs driven in by the 21-year-old shortstop prospect came in the seventh inning when hit a 1-1 slider up the middle. The two-hit day improved Winn to .211 on the season over his first 95 at-bats at the Class AAA level. In 22 games for Memphis, Winn has produced a .560 OPS and driven in eight runs.

Outfielder Juan Yepez, Class AAA Memphis: As Memphis’s designated hitter, Yepez went two-for-six with two RBIs. In the same inning that Winn drove in a pair of runs, Yepez doubled home two runs on a pitch he pulled down the left-field line. Yepez has now hit safely in each of the last five Class AAA games he’s appeared in and driven in five runs in that span. Since getting optioned on April 15, Yepez is eight-for-26 (.308) and has homered once.

Left-handed pitcher Connor Thomas, Class AAA Memphis: To follow up on back-to-back seven-inning outings, Thomas threw 5 2/3 innings and allowed two runs on four hits vs. Durham. The lefty who had walked four total batters in his previous four starts allowed four free passes and struck out four as reached 98 pitches on Tuesday. Thomas lowered his ERA to 5.33 over 27 innings and earned his third consecutive winning decision in the start.

First baseman Luken Baker, Class AAA Memphis: The 26-year-old continued his powerful start to the season with a two-for-three game that included a two-run homer to left field and a pair of walks. The home run, which jumped off Baker’s bat at 107.1 mph, per statcast, was the seventh of the season for Baker. He’s driven in 19 runs and batted .319 with a 1.162 OPS across 69 at-bats to begin the year. Baker’s 19 walks are the third-most among International League hitters.

Right-handed pitcher Andrew Pallante, Class AAA Memphis: Pallante gave up one unearned run on one hit in 1 1/3 innings in relief of Thomas. He inherited runners on first and second base when he entered and thwarted potential damage by striking out Braves minor leaguer Niko Hulsizer swinging on a slider.

Left-handed pitcher Brycen Mautz, Class Low-A Palm Beach: In his first outing since he threw six perfect innings and struck out 11 on April 19, Mautz allowed four runs on four hits and walked four in 2 2/3 innings. He struck out just one Lakeland batter in the start. The losing decision in Palm Beach’s 13-6 loss was the first of the year for Mautz.