Rearing back to fire a high 90s fastball is something that hasn’t been all that rare in the early stages of Matthew Liberatore’s professional baseball career. He’s done it before.

Liberatore, who was in the 48th percentile of MLB ranks in fastball velocity, averaged 93 mph during the 2022 MLB season once he made his MLB debut with the Cardinals, per statcast, but did reach as high as 97.7 mph during an October start for St. Louis. Across 34 2/3 innings in the majors, the lefty’s fastball was clocked at or above 95 mph at least 60 times over the course of the 2022 season.

Even though he’s had that capability to add extra miles behind his pitches at times, the velocity hasn’t typically shown up as early on in a given season. But this season has been different as he’s reached 98 mph on his sinker and shown the ability to flash 95 mph late into his starts.

“I think if you look at the second half of my last two years, I was able to do that once I got to a place where I felt like I was in midseason shape. … I feel like my body is just conditioned to handle that right now,” Liberatore said Thursday during a phone interview. “I did put on some weight this offseason and gained some strength. I think you're just seeing the combination of all those factors kind of pay off right now.”

Liberatore (3-1) owns a 2.60 ERA across 27 2/3 innings through his first five starts for Class AAA Memphis. He’s struck out 36 batters — 10 of which came during an April 12 start — walked nine, and has allowed a .220 average to opposing hitters.

“I think just trusting my stuff and going out and pitching to my strengths,” Liberatore said following his first four outings. “You know, reading the game, reading swings, reading takes. I just feel like I have a lot of confidence in my game plan right now and I'm going out and pitching to it and executing. It’s been working for me so I'm going to try and continue doing that and like I said before, just trying to be as consistent as possible.”

For Liberatore to find the extra velocity that’s aided him to early success, it came with a larger workload in spring training. Additional innings during Grapefruit League opened up for Liberatore because of the World Baseball Classic and the participation in the tournament from the likes of Cardinals Adam Wainwright and Miles Mikolas.

The left-hander made three appearances (two starts) and threw a total of 10 innings — the most he’s had in Grapefruit League action during spring training. The last of the two starts he made was a five-inning outing during which he gave up one run and struck out six.

Once he was reassigned to minors camp, he continued along the same ramp-up to prepare to open the minor league season as Memphis’ opening-day starter.

“That was really nice. The prior two springs I was more of a backup role coming in out of the bullpen throwing an inning here or an inning there,” said Liberatore, whose rookie status is intact through 2023. “Being able to have a couple starts in the main game and even go run through a couple multi-inning outings on the backfield was nice to get the pitch count up and get the body ready for the season.”

In the Liberatore’s most recent outing on Sunday, the lefty averaged 94 mph on his fastball and reached a maximum of 96.8 mph. He struck out six and gave up three runs (two earned) on four hits including a homer after he left a fastball over the middle of the plate.

Before that, Liberatore kicked off his 2023 season with three consecutive winnings decisions and two runs allowed in his first 17 innings at the Class AAA level. He struck out 24 batters in that stretch.

During his opening day start, Liberatore reached 98 mph on his sinker and punctuated five scoreless innings with a swinging strikeout on a 98 mph sinker to end an 82-pitch start.

“It's always been there,” Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak recently said of Liberatore’s velocity. “It's just somewhat of a slower start, but I think he's been a little bit more aggressive. He's using his fastball I think a little bit more deliberately. But when you're throwing it 96 to 98 (mph), yeah, that's certainly a lot better than when it's 93 or 94 (mph). That's really encouraging.”

To compliment the flashes of high velocity, Liberatore’s curveball has generated a 46% swing-and-miss rate and landed the pitch for 20 called strikes across his five starts, per statcast. The most swings and misses the 6-foot-4-four left-hander generated in a single game came on March 31 when he induced 10 with it and used it as a putaway pitch for six of the seven strikeouts he notched in Memphis’ opening night.

He feels the curveball is “as good as its ever felt” at the moment, adding that he’s throwing it with “a lot more confidence” regardless of the situation.