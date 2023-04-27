In what was his debut at the Class AAA level following back-to-back quality starts in Class AA, Cardinals prospect Michael McGreevy allowed three runs over six innings on Wednesday. McGreevy, the Cardinals’ first-round pick in the 2021 draft, allowed five hits including a home run, walked two and struck out five batters on 93 pitches (65 strikes) in his first outing while donning a Memphis Redbirds jersey.

McGreevy, who was the game’s winning pitcher, induced six groundouts to three flyouts during an outing in which his sinker — the primary pitch he used 54 times on Wednesday — reached as high as 94 mph and averaged 91.4 mph, according to statcast.

Along with McGreevy’s first Class AAA start, these are some of Wednesday’s notable performances from around the Cardinals’ minor league system:

Right-handed pitcher Michael McGreevy, Class AAA Memphis: McGreevy began his outing by not surrendering a hit to Durham hitters across his first three innings of work. He allowed a run in the fourth inning after he gave up two singles and, with two outs in the frame, left an 85.4 mph slider over the middle of the zone that was hit to right field for a third single.

Following a shutdown fifth inning, the 22-year-old allowed a single to begin the sixth and, with two outs, gave up a two-run homer on an 89.8 mph sinker thrown inside to a right-handed hitter.

McGreevy came into the debut start with a 1.45 ERA over 18 2/3 innings in Class AA off back-to-back outings of at least seven innings.

Shortstop Masyn Winn, Class AAA Memphis: As he continues to find consistency in Class AAA, Winn went three-for-five with one RBI that came via a solo home run he belted to left-center field. The home run, which traveled 398 ft., was Winn’s second of the year. The three-hit day — the 21-year-old second consecutive multi-hit performance — improved Winn to a .230 average in his first 100 at-bats in Class AAA. He has seven hits in his last 23 at-bats.

Outfielder Juan Yepez, Class AAA Memphis: Serving as a designated hitter, Yepez went two-for-four and connected on a three-run homer that umpires called fair despite objections from Durham players and coaches. Yepez has hit safely in his last six games for Memphis and is 10-for-26 (.385) with two homers, eight RBIs, and an 1.198 OPS.

FAIR BALL! Yepez with a 3-run jack!



(Call stands) pic.twitter.com/7Jj4NUkJov — Memphis Redbirds (@memphisredbirds) April 26, 2023

Right-handed pitcher Jake Walsh, Class AAA Memphis: With a scoreless inning of relief, Walsh continued his scoreless streak to 7 1/3 innings to begin the season. Walsh allowed one hit — a single to right field — in his Wednesday relief appearance, leaving his batting average allowed at a .087 mark. Walsh has allowed just two hits to 26 total batters faced.

Outfielder Joshua Baez, Class Low-A Palm Beach: The 19-year-old outfielder prospect and 2021 second-round Cardinals pick went zero-for-four with three strikeouts and a walk vs. Lakeland. The hitless game lowered Baez’s average to .171 in his first 41 at-bats of the 2023 season. He’s struck out 19 times in 12 games. Baez’s issues at the plate included leaving nine runners on base.

Right-handed pitcher Wilking Rodriguez, Class AAA Memphis (rehab): Rodriguez faced three batters, threw 19 pitches (10 strikes), and did not record an out in his rehab relief appearance. After the first batter the righty faced reached on an error by third baseman Kramer Robertson, he allowed a walk during a 10-pitch at-bat, then gave up an RBI single before being removed. Rodriguez was charged with two runs, both unearned, in the outing.

First baseman Luken Baker, Class AAA Memphis: Baker opened the scoring of the Redbirds’ 7-5 win with a solo home run to left-center field in the second inning. The home run was Baker’s eighth of the season, which is tied for the third-most in the International League. He is slugging .712 with a 1.169 OPS in his first 73 at-bats.

Right-handed pitcher Ian Bedell, Class High-A Peoria: As the first relief pitcher utilized Wednesday night by Peoria, Bedell threw three innings and allowed one run on five hits, while striking out three batters. Bedell, who had missed most of the last two seasons due to an elbow injury, threw a season and career-high 53 pitches in the outing. In 12 2/3 relief innings for Peoria, Bedell sports a 1.42 ERA and has struck out 25 batters.

Outfielder Won-Bin Cho, Class Low-A Palm Beach: Cho’s struggles to begin the year continued with a zero-for-four game that included two strikeouts. The hitless performance dropped the 19-year-old outfield prospect’s average to .122 across 41 at-bats.

Right-handed pitcher Brandon Komar, Class AA Springfield: Komar, a Cardinals selection during the Triple-A phase of the Rule 5 draft this past December, tossed seven scoreless innings, allowed one hit in, and one walk in his start. The only hit he allowed was a single in the fourth inning. Komar struck out four on 83 pitches (56 strikes) and faced two batters of the minimum. The start lowered the 23-year-old’s ERA to 3.14.

Right-handed pitcher Max Rajcic, Class Low-A Palm Beach: Rajcic, the Cardinals’ sixth-round pick in the 2022 draft, tossed five scoreless innings, allowed five hits, and struck out five in his start for Palm Beach. The scoreless start continued his scoreless streak to 14 2/3 innings. Over his last 11 innings pitched in his previous two starts, the UCLA product has struck out 11 and not walked a batter. He owns a 1.25 ERA through his first four professional starts.