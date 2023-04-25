First pitch is scheduled for 8:45 p.m. at San Francisco's Oracle Park

Nolan Arenado returns to the lineup in the second game of the series with San Francisco after a scheduled day off. The 2022 MVP nominee has struggled of late, collecting just three hits in 24 at-bats in the last six games. The last time Arenado earned an extra-base hit was April 16, with his last home run coming on April 12.

For a second consecutive game, power-hitting infielder Nolan Gorman has been placed in the number three spot in the batting order. This move splits last season's two MVP nominees, Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt, with Goldschmidt now batting second in the lineup and Arenado batting fourth.

The Cardinals continue to tinker with their outfield combinations, starting with Dylan Carlson in center fielder, with Lars Nootbaar and Alec Burleson on his wings in right and left field. Carlson, a switch hitter, has struggled against right-handed pitching as he is forced to hit from his weaker side as a left-handed hitter. Tyler O'Neill will start on the bench as the odd man out in the outfield but would be available in a pinch-hitting situation against a left-handed pitcher or as a defensive replacement.

Jordan Walker remains out of the starting lineup. The 20-year-old rookie has only started once in the last four games.

Shortstop Paul Dejong will sit for the first time after returning from the injured list on Sunday. With DeJong sitting, the Cardinals can return to their opening-day middle infield tandem of Brendan Donovan and Tommy Edman, who will hit eighth and ninth in the order.

Lineups

Cardinals (9-14, 4th in the NL Central, 8 GB)

1. Lars Nootbaar, RF

2. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B

3. Nolan Gorman, DH

4. Nolan Arenado, 3B

5. Willson Contreras, C

6. Alec Burleson, LF

7. Dylan Carlson, CF

8. Brendan Donovan, 2B

9. Tommy Edman, SS

P: Jake Woodford, RHP

Giants (9-13, 4th in the NL West, 3 GB)

1. LaMonte Wade Jr., LF

2. Michael Conforto, RF,

3. J.D Davis, 3B

4. Joc Pederson, DH

5. Mike Yastrzemski, RF

6. Thairo Estrada, 2B

7. Brandon Crawford, SS

8. Blake Sabol, C

9. David Villar, 1B

P: John Brebbia, RHP

Pitching matchup

RHP Jake Woodford (1-2, 6.05 ERA): In four starts this season, Woodford has allowed the tenth-highest batting average (.338) in the league among starting pitchers. Despite this, Woodford has only allowed 13 earned runs, which ranks 48th in baseball.

RHP John Brebbia (1-0, 5.63 ERA): The former Cardinal has battled with injuries since leaving the club in 2020 after undergoing Tommy John surgery. Now healthy, Brebbia has been an important member of the Giants' pitching staff, making both starts and relief appearances. Last season the right-hander appeared in an MLB-high 76 games.

Injury report

RHP Adam Wainwright (groin): Wainwright is scheduled to make a second rehab start with Class AA Springfield on Tuesday. Wainwright is set to throw around 75 pitches in Springfield’s road game against Wichita. During his first rehab start on Wednesday, Wainwright allowed two runs on four hits — one of which was a two-run homer. Following his second rehab outing, the Cardinals would consider Wainwright for a return to the majors. (Last updated: April 21)

RHP Wilking Rodriguez (shoulder): Rodriguez made a second rehab appearance with Class AAA Memphis on Sunday during which he allowed two hits in a scoreless inning of work out of the bullpen. Rodriguez needed just eight pitches (six strikes) to complete the inning. In two rehab appearances, Rodriguez has completed two innings and allowed two hits. (Last updated: April 24)

LHP Packy Naughton (left forearm strain): Naughton has continued a rest program to see how his arm responds. Naughton, who is on the 15-day IL, is then expected to advance to a light-throwing program. (Last updated: April 18)

Future probable starters

Wednesday vs. San Francisco: LHP Steven Matz (0-3, 6.55) vs. RHP Anthony DeSclafani (1-1, 2.63)

Thursday vs. San Francisco: RHP Miles Mikolas (0-1, 7.46) vs. RHP Logan Webb (1-4, 4.40)

Friday vs. Dodgers: RHP Jack Flaherty (2-2, 3.29) vs. TBA

Up next

St. Louis continues its four-game series against the Giants on Tuesday as the Cardinals continue a three-city west coast road trip.