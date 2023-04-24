First pitch is scheduled for 8:45 p.m (CT) at Oracle Park

With Nolan Arenado not in the starting lineup on Monday for the first of a four-game series against San Francisco, the Cardinals’ infield will feature National League utility Gold Glove winner Brendan Donovan at third base. Donovan will bat seventh after he received off days on Saturday and Sunday.

The middle infield features a familiar tandem with Paul DeJong, who returned from the injured list on Sunday, at shortstop, and Tommy Edman starting at second base — the same position where he won a Gold Glove in 2021. DeJong is batting eighth with Edman behind him in the order in the ninth spot.

The hot-hitting Nolan Gorman will bat third behind Paul Goldschmidt. Gorman is batting .313 with a 1.054 OPS, six home runs, and 22 RBIs in 20 games to begin the year. Gorman batted from the three-spot on Sunday and hit a three-run homer that helped lift the Cardinals to a win and avoid a three-game sweep vs. the Mariners in Seattle. Catcher Willson Contreras will bat fourth in Arenado’s typical spot, behind the 22-year-old.

Rookie Jordan Walker, who went one-for-three on Sunday, is not in Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol’s starting lineup. Instead, Alec Burleson will patrol right field with Lars Nootbaar in center and Tyler O’Neill in left.

After losing two of three against Seattle to open a three-city road trip, the Cardinals have Jordan Montgomery on the mound to open up a four-game set in San Francisco.

Lineups

Cardinals (9-13)

1. Lars Nootbaar, CF

2. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B

3. Nolan Gorman, DH

4. Willson Contreras, C

5. Alec Burleson, RF

6. Tyler O’Neill, LF

7. Brendan Donovan, 3B

8. Paul DeJong, SS

9. Tommy Edman, 2B

P: Jordan Montgomery, LHP

Giants (8-13)

P: Alex Cobb, RHP

Pitching matchup

LHP Jordan Montgomery (2-2, 4.84 ERA): Montgomery surrendered 10 hits and seven runs in four innings against the Diamondbacks. The seven runs he allowed were the most he’s surrendered since April 8, 2018, while the seven runs allowed were his most since joining the Cardinals last August. The two strikeouts he notched in the outing against the Diamondbacks were his fewest since Aug. 6. The lefty has two of the Cardinals’ three quality starts this season.

RHP Alex Cobb (0-1, 2.79 ERA): Cobb enters Monday’s series opener off an outing against the Marlins during which he threw five innings, allowed one run, and struck out a season-high eight batters. In two of his first four stars to begin the year, the veteran in his 12th season in the majors has been removed after 3 2/3 innings. Those two starts came against the Yankees and the Dodgers.

Injury report

RHP Adam Wainwright (groin): Wainwright is scheduled to make a second rehab start with Class AA Springfield on Tuesday. Wainwright is set to throw around 75 pitches in Springfield’s road game against Wichita. During his first rehab start on Wednesday, Wainwright allowed two runs on four hits — one of which was a two-run homer. Following his second rehab outing, the Cardinals would consider Wainwright for a return to the majors. (Last updated: April 21)

RHP Wilking Rodriguez (shoulder): Rodriguez made a second rehab appearance with Class AAA Memphis on Sunday during which he allowed two hits in a scoreless inning of work out of the bullpen. Rodriguez needed just eight pitches (six strikes) to complete the inning. In two rehab appearances, Rodriguez has completed two innings and allowed two hits. (Last updated: April 24)

LHP Packy Naughton (left forearm strain): Naughton has continued a rest program to see how his arm responds. Naughton, who is on the 15-day IL, is then expected to advance to a light-throwing program. (Last updated: April 18)

Future probable starters

Tuesday vs. San Francisco: RHP Jake Woodford 1-2, 6.05) vs. TBA

Wednesday vs. San Francisco: LHP Steven Matz (0-3, 6.55) vs. RHP Anthony DeSclafani (1-1, 2.63)

Thursday vs. San Francisco: RHP Miles Mikolas (0-1, 7.46) vs. RHP Logan Webb (1-4, 4.40)

Friday vs. Dodgers: RHP Jack Flaherty (2-2, 3.29) vs. TBA

Up next

St. Louis continues its four-game series against the Giants on Tuesday as they continue a three-city west coast road trip.