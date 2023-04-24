SAN FRANCISCO — A house of cards only needs a slight breeze to come apart.

For a team in a funk where even the smallest thing that can go wrong has gone wrong and often wrong, sometimes it doesn’t take much to go wrong at all to lose.

A day after salvaging a series in Seattle, the Cardinals and starter Jordan Montgomery dodged San Francisco baserunners Monday at Oracle Park like so many raindrops and took a scoreless game into the seventh inning. Montgomery likely had one batter as he neared his career high for pitches (108) and a right-handed batter was due up second in the inning.

From the leadoff hitter, Montgomery got the grounder he wanted.

He even got it bouncing to the best glove on the field.

He did not get the out.

A textbook fielding error by Tommy Edman at second base was all that went wrong — and then the whole inning did. Following Edman’s error, two Giants batters reached base against reliever Drew VerHagen. The Giants broke the scoreless tie with a sacrifice fly and then, with two outs, cleanup hitter J. D. Davis crushed a cutter for a three-run homer. That sent San Francisco toward a 4-0 victory. For the first time this season, the Giants have won three consecutive games.

The Cardinals have been shut out three times this season.

They have lost the first game of all eight series this season.

Giants right-hander Alex Cobb completed his second career shutout and his first since 2012 as a 24-year-old with Tampa Bay.

The outburst of four runs in the seventh inning did nothing to the Cardinals’ team ERA — all four were unearned — but the error did everything to the results of the game.

The sacrifice fly and one swing from Davis was enough for San Francisco because the Cardinals’ offense was mostly absent from the game. Cobb retired the first 10 Cardinals he faced and matched Montgomery zero for zero, though the Giants had stranded five runners on base before the Cardinals got their first. In the fifth inning, the back third of the Cardinals’ lineup loaded the bases but Cobb got a groundout to get out of the threat.

Defense had done its part

Back in a sticky situation after a hit batter and a hit, Montgomery found a familiar escape route.

He tested a true glove.

Giants leadoff hitter Austin Slater, newly back from the injured list, had two on and two out when he pulled a hard groundball to the left side of the infield. The ball had enough pace and the right angle to slip through for at least a run. Montgomery flinched on the mound as if the Giants were about to thread an RBI single to the outfield — and then the lefty leaped as teammate Brendan Donovan snared the grounder.

Stretching and diving to his left, Donovan, starting at third in place of Nolan Arenado, got the ball and then got to his feet to make the throw for an out at first.

It was the second consecutive inning that ended on a sterling defensive play.

In the third, Michael Conforto nudged a ball down the first-base line and dashed toward. The ball appeared to nestle into that no-man’s land between the pitcher, catcher, and first baseman. Willson Contreras did not let it. The catcher sprinted with Conforto to catch up to the ball, and then he dove forward with a shovel pass that beat Conforto to first.

Giants vulnerable to lefty?

Both of the Cardinals' lefties, Montgomery and Steven Matz, are scheduled to start in the four-game visit to Oracle Park and signs did point to them having success.

The Giants entered Monday’s game with some of the league’s worst production against left-handed pitchers. San Francisco’s .336 slugging percentage ranked fourth-worst in the majors, and its .275 on-base percentage against lefties also was fourth-worst. The Giants’ OPS against lefty pitchers was .611, third-lowest in the majors and far behind the Cardinals’ big-league best .924 OPS vs. lefties.

San Francisco did right the trend a bit by adding Slater and Mitch Haniger to the active roster Monday ahead of the game. Both right-handed hitters offered a different look to the order against lefties with Slater batting leadoff and Haniger sliding into the No. 3 spot. Sure enough, Slater opened the game with a single and had two base hits against Montgomery in the first two innings. Wedged between Slater and Haniger, however, was Montgomery’s peskiest at-bat of the game.

Montgomery threw 18 pitches to the first two batters of the first inning.

Thairo Estrada saw 13 of them.

On the 13th and final pitch of his at-bat, Montgomery bent a curveball past him for a strikeout. And that offered a peek at how the lefty would bebop through trouble and innings. Sixty of his 107 pitches were either changeups or curveballs. He threw only 17 four-seam fastballs and three of them went to a single batter to end the fifth inning.

By the end of the fourth inning, Montgomery had stranded seven Giants on base. The diving play by Donovan began the longest stretch of the start where Montgomery did find the Giants vulnerable to both his breaking ball and his handedness.

He retired eight consecutive Giants — and it would have been the final nine he faced if not for the error that tilted the game.

