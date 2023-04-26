First pitch is scheduled for 8:45 p.m. at San Francisco's Oracle Park

The Cardinals' outfield logjam situation has been temporarily alleviated with Jordan Walker heading to Memphis, so just one outfielder will have to start out of the lineup. Dylan Carlson is the player on the outside looking in today, as Lars Nootbaar, Tyler O'Neill and Alec Burleson will start in the outfield.

Nootbaar will lead off and play center field and Tyler O'Neill will play left field and hit seventh. O'Neill, the opening-day starter at center field, has not appeared in the position since April 13, when Nootbaar returned from the injured list.

Paul DeJong will start at shortstop and hit ninth, giving Tommy Edman the game off. Edman committed costly infield errors in the previous two games.

Since returning to the Cardinals from the injured list, Paul DeJong has hit .444 in three games with a home run and RBI. In spring training, DeJong was set to train to become a more versatile infielder, but in each of his starts this season, the right-handed power hitter has started at shortstop.

In an effort to break out of their losing funk, Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol has made today a "show and go" day, meaning the Cardinals intend to arrive later at the ballpark, not take batting practice, and simply show up and play.

Lineups

Cardinals (9-15, 4th in the NL Central, 7 GB)

1. Lars Nootbaar, CF

2. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B

3. Nolan Gorman, DH

4. Nolan Arenado, 3B

5. Willson Contreras, C

6. Alec Burleson, RF

7. Tyler O'Neill, LF

8. Brendan Donovan, 2B

9. Paul DeJong, SS

P: Steven Matz, LHP

Giants (10-13, 4th in the NL West, 3.5 GB)

1. Austin Slater, CF

2. Thairo Estrada, SS

3. Michael Conforto, RF

4. J.D Davis, 3B

5. Mitch Haniger, LF

6. Mike Yastrzemski, RF

7. Wilmer Flores, 1B

8. David Villar, 1B

9. Blake Sabol, C

P: Anthony DeScalafani, RHP

Pitching matchup

LHP Steven Matz (0-3, 6.55 ERA): The Cardinals are winless in games Matz has started this season. While he has provided depth in his appearances, pitching into the sixth inning in each of his starts this season, Matz has yet to provide consistent quality, allowing 16 earned runs, 26 hits and 10 walks in his four starts this year.

RHP Anthony DeSclafani (1-1, 2.63 ERA): The veteran starter has been dominant for the Giants this season, earning quality starts in three of his four starts. In 18 career appearances against the Cardinals, DeSclafani is 7-5 with a 3.80 ERA.

Injury report

RHP Adam Wainwright (groin): Wainwright threw 74 pitches in his Tuesday rehab start with Class AA Springfield and gave up three runs on seven hits across 4⅓ innings. The Cardinals and Wainwright were scheduled to speak Wednesday to reevaluate how he felt and decide on if a third rehab start is needed or if he can return to the majors. (Last updated: April 26)

RHP Wilking Rodriguez (shoulder): Rodriguez made a second rehab appearance with Class AAA Memphis on Sunday during which he allowed two hits in a scoreless inning of work out of the bullpen. Rodriguez needed just eight pitches (six strikes) to complete the inning. In two rehab appearances, Rodriguez has completed two innings and allowed two hits. (Last updated: April 24)

LHP Packy Naughton (left forearm strain): Naughton has continued a rest program to see how his arm responds. Naughton, who is on the 15-day IL, is then expected to advance to a light-throwing program. (Last updated: April 18)

Future probable starters

Thursday vs. San Francisco: RHP Miles Mikolas (0-1, 7.46) vs. RHP Logan Webb (1-4, 4.40)

Friday vs. Dodgers: RHP Jack Flaherty (2-2, 3.29) vs. TBA

Up next

St. Louis has a last game against the Giants before heading to Los Angeles.

