SAN FRANCISCO — The phrase former Cardinals manager Tony La Russa had for a hitter who couldn’t get his swing in sync with his stride, who was too early on off-speed pitches, too late on fastballs, and too off balance to do too much of anything was “caught in between.”

A hitter caught in between was a hitter who couldn’t get the facets of his game going all in the same direction so he didn’t have any game going at all.

The 2023 Cardinals are caught in between.

When they pitch, they struggle to hit. When they hit, their pitchers glitch. They had six innings Monday at Oracle Park where the defense kept them in the game while the offense idled, and then in the seventh inning one error led directly to all of the runs San Francisco scored in a 4-0 victory. When the offense zigs, the pitching zags, and then there are the games like Monday’s where it all comes up zilch.

“It just sucks when it all happens all at once, and that’s what is happening right now,” manager Oliver Marmol said. “Yes, there are days when we pitch really well – and we don’t score. And then there are games when we score seven and also give up a decent amount of runs. Being able to put it all together is ideal. We haven’t been able to do that yet.”

Jordan Montgomery piloted a scoreless tie into the seventh inning when the one left-handed hitter he had remaining to face skipped a groundball to second base. Tommy Edman mishandled the out. One minor mistake is all it takes these days for the Cardinals to unravel. One pitching change, one double, one walk, one sacrifice fly, and then one misbehaving cutter from Drew VerHagen later and the Cardinals had allowed four unearned runs.

They have lost the first game of all eight series they’ve played this season.

They’re behind before they’re ever ahead.

“We’re going to find out,” said first baseman Paul Goldschmidt when asked if there was anything connecting the franchise-low 0-8 in the first game of a series. “I can’t imagine there’s a reason that’s happening. When you’re losing, of course, you’re not putting it all together. We’re trying to do that, and we’ll continue to try to do that.”

Before the end of the first month of the regular season, the Cardinals (9-14) are six games behind the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Central.

That deficit is misleading.

The Brewers aren’t in first place.

“I think we know we can play better baseball, but fortunately it’s super early in the season,” Montgomery said. “We’ve still got 120 something games left, if not more. I think everyone knows how talented we are and what we’re capable of.”

He then suggested one thing they should avoid being capable of doing.

“Just not panicking,” the lefty said.

Montgomery tiptoed around trouble through the first four innings of his game, scattering seven runners left on base behind him as he walked off the mound allowing no runs through six solid innings. The Cardinals gave him very little time in the dugout between innings because the offense offered nothing. Giants right-hander Alex Cobb retired the first 10 Cardinals he faced and did not allow a runner to reach third after the fifth inning.

Cobb (1-1) held the Cardinals to six hits and authored his second career shutout, his first since 2012. Cobb went 180 starts between his two shutouts. The last time he had a shutout he was with Tampa Bay and “Dark Knight Rises” was in theaters.

Two other actors have played Batman in blockbusters since.

Jordan Walker was 10.

Cobb worked the Cardinals’ lineup with his sinker and split. He did not get many swings and misses, and he did not need to. Seventeen of the 27 outs he recorded came on groundballs. The Cardinals flew out twice in the second inning, and that was it for flyouts until the ninth inning. Goldschmidt lobbed a double into the right-field corner in the fourth inning and advanced only as far as third base. He took it on a groundout.

“Bottom line, sometimes you tip your cap,” Marmol said. “The problem is when we can’t string together wins then you tend to mull over the fact that you run into a good arm.”

The Cardinals cannot string together wins because they cannot string together performances within games. The starting pitchers have produced three quality starts in 22 games, two of them by Montgomery. The rotation has done better recently just as the bullpen has ruptured. The bullpen leaks a run or two and the game flips because the lineup has not produced enough runs, if any, as protection.

Like Lemony Snicket, the Cardinals are both a subject and the author of a series of unfortunate events, daily.

The Cardinals are 2-12 in games when they’ve scored four or fewer runs. In six of their nine wins, they scored six or more runs – and sometimes had to. Goldschmidt’s double was only his third extra-base hit in his past 40 plate appearances. Nolan Arenado, who did not play Monday as he worked to find his timing at the plate during pre-game batting practice, has one extra-base hit in his 41 plate appearances.

The two MVP candidates in the middle of the Cardinals order are a combined 14-for-70 (.200) with three RBIs in the past two weeks.

“There’s going to be a time when both of those guys are on fire,” Marmol said, “and it’s a lot of fun to watch.”

Montgomery (2-3) faced a 13-pitch at-bat from the second hitter of the first inning, and by the end of the inning he had thrown 31 pitches. But he struck out Thairo Estrada on a 13th-pitch curveball, and he finished the first without allowing a run. As he stomped off the mound, three Giants stranded on base behind him, he screamed into his glove. Montgomery would add an exuberant celebration in the fourth when Brendan Donovan dove to his left and from third threw out a runner to keep a run from scoring and end the inning.

Montgomery downright bounded off the mound.

“That’s the most I’ve seen him pitch with an edge,” Marmol said.

Montgomery did not see it that way.

“I don’t think I showed too much emotion,” he said. “Maybe that first inning.”

They’re even caught in between on descriptions.

Montgomery relied heavily on his curveball and changeup because he could land each of them for first pitch strikes. More than half of his pitches were those off-speed offerings, and there were stretches he mothballed his fastball. Three of the 17 he threw went to the same batter to end the fifth inning.

Montgomery had the left-handed batter Mike Yastrzemski to start the seventh and that was hit, regardless of outcome. Montgomery got the routine grounder for the out that should have ended his evening still with a scoreless tie. Edman bobbled and the Giants capitalized. Mitch Haniger lofted a sacrifice fly against VerHagen for the game’s first run, and J. D. Davis drilled a cutter for a three-run homer.

The Cardinals got the starting pitching to win.

The got one mistake from the defense.

They got one missed pitch from the bullpen.

They got no offense to overcome either.

They cannot put anything together, so they end up coming apart.

“The more we talk about it it sounds like an excuse, and I refuse to do it,” Marmol said. “We’ve got to play better collectively. We’ve got to do all of them at the same time. That’s the bottom line. And my job is to get that out of every one of those guys in that clubhouse.”

