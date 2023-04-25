COLUMBIA, Mo. — Anthony Robinson is naturally biased, but he believes the first high school point guard to join Missouri’s program under coach Dennis Gates will be uniquely prepared for the challenges of college basketball.

That point guard is his son, four-star prospect Anthony Robinson Jr., the first player to commit to Gates’ 2023 recruiting class last summer. As athletics director at Florida State University Schools, Robinson oversees his son’s program that’s coached by a legend in the Florida Panhandle: former Florida State two-sport standout, Heisman Trophy winner and NBA point guard Charlie Ward.

Under Ward’s watch, the high school basketball team, which includes Robinson’s sophomore son Amare, runs more like a modern college program.

“I tell them all the time they will not understand until later on in life the advantages that they have with Coach Ward as their head coach,” Robinson Sr. said. “What he does at our high school he gives kids the closest experience to college basketball as you can in high school. He treats it all the same, from workouts, to film, to rehab to whatever he is doing. It’s always from a professional to a college to high school-type routine, which is very special, along with his thinking, his planning. He’s very organized. Everything is detailed. And he just lets the kids go out and play. He puts the system in place.”

“And (another) good thing is he ran a lot of similar actions that Missouri ran as well. So it’ll be bit easier and a smooth transition for ‘Ant.’ ”

“Ant” as in Anthony Jr., the 6-foot-3-and-still-growing playmaker who pledged his commitment to Mizzou’s program last June, months before the Tigers embarked on a 25-win season in Gates' first year on the sideline. The Robinsons were well acquainted with Gates and his staff long before they arrived in Columbia. Mizzou associate head coach Charlton “C.Y.” Young began recruiting Robinson when he was in middle school, back when Young and Gates were assistants at Florida State under longtime Seminoles head coach Leonard Hamilton. Florida State University School, Robinson’s high school, is considered a laboratory school that’s sponsored by the nearby university in Tallahassee and collaborates with FSU’s College of Education.

The Robinsons were sold on Gates and Young without needing to see if the Tigers would thrive under their watch. For years they had a front-row seat to their success in Tallahassee.

“One thing from my perspective is that everywhere Coach Gates and Coach Young have gone all of their former players love them,” Robinson said. “And that’s rare. You always find those two or three or four or five guys that have something bad to say about (coaches). But you find former players who have nothing but positive things to say how they really impacted their lives. So as a father, I couldn't be more proud to send my son to that place. And we're not even talking about basketball yet. We're just talking about being around great, great men, leaders of young men who just happen to be great basketball coaches as well.”

The Tigers’ surprising success on the floor last season only validated that trust in Gates’ vision, Robinson said. With a patchwork lineup of All-Southeastern Conference forward Kobe Brown and transfer portal imports, the Tigers finished fourth in the SEC, won the program’s first NCAA Tournament game in 13 years and played an exciting brand of basketball in front of revived home crowds at Mizzou Arena.

“I just knew with that (Gates-Young) tag team together there was a great chance (for success), but I can honestly say I didn't expect for the success to be at the level that it was,” Robinson said. “It’s very difficult for a coach to bring in a bunch of individuals and for all of them to buy into a team goal, which also helped them still achieve their individual goals. That was pretty special.”

With all the recent roster reshuffling via the NCAA transfer portal, it’s easy to forget Mizzou signed three four-star high school prospects last fall, led by Robinson Jr. The Tigers are also adding four-star wing Trent Pierce and four-star center Jordan Butler along with four transfer guards who have signed or committed: Curt Lewis (John A. Logan College), John Tonje (Colorado State), Tamar Bates (Indiana) and Caleb Grill (Iowa State).

Barring any unforeseen roster turnover, Robinson should add another ball-handler to Gates’ point guard tandem of Nick Honor and Sean East II. As a senior this past season, Robinson averaged nearly 19 points per game, plus 6.6 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 3.4 steals.

Robinson joined Ward’s varsity team as an eighth grader and never backed down against older players, his father said. As an underclassman, he shared the backcourt as a shooting guard with point guard Tre Donaldson, a four-star prospect who now plays for Auburn, then moved into the point guard role once Donaldson moved to college.

“He’s a playmaker. He can shoot it. He can get other guys open with this ability to get to the basket,” said Ward, who played in the NBA from 1994 to 2005 with the Knicks, Spurs and Rockets. “He’s just one of them guys you want to have on your team. He kind of does it all in a lot of ways. He rebounds. He gets to the basket. He can shoot the 3, the pull-up. He has great handle. And then defensively he’s very sneaky in a lot of ways.”