Chris Harriman will return to St. Louis University as an assistant coach 11 years after working on the SLU staff with Rick Majerus, sources have confirmed.

The news first was reported in a Twitter post by Jeff Goodman at Stadium.

Harriman was an assistant at SLU from 2008 to 2012 as Majerus built the Billikens into an NCAA Tournament team.

He most recently has been on the staff at California and briefly served as interim coach. SLU is not likely to announce his hiring until later in the week.

During his time at SLU, Harriman coached the Billikens for one game when Majerus was in the hospital.

Harriman is a native of Sydney, Australia, and helped SLU and his following teams recruit internationally, bringing Rob Loe, Cody Ellis and Christian Salecich to SLU.

Harriman fills the spot that became open when Phil Forte left for North Texas.