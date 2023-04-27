The good news for the Cardinals: Their pitching staff is healthier than many others.

With starting pitcher Adam Wainwright (groin muscle) and reliever Wilking Rodriguez (shoulder) working their way back in minor league rehab assignments, only reliever Packy Naughton (forearm) is on the shelf for weeks to come.

The bad news for the Cardinals: Their pitching is not good. While the starters have made recent progress, their relievers have faltered. The team's 4.59 staff ERA ranks 20th in the majors.

Writing for Baseball Prospectus, Janice Scurio raised concerns about Miles Mikolas:

Mikolas’ start to the season has been troubled; his velocity has been down in his last few starts. Not missing bats and issues with command have further materialized in the form of plenty of walks and homers.

Writing for ESPN.com, Jeff Passan offered this warning about Jack Flaherty:

With the highest walk rate of the 96 pitchers with at least 20 innings (19 in 27⅓ innings), he has little margin for error. And batters know it; they're chasing on just 19.8% of pitches, the fourth-lowest mark. At his best, in the second half of 2019, Flaherty walked 23 in 99⅓ innings and got swings on 31.6% of pitches out of the zone.

The top Cardinals pitching prospects are doing fine at Memphis. Matthew Liberatore is 3-1 with a 2.60 ERA in five starts and Gordon Graceffo is 1-1 with a 3.18 ERA. Both have made great strides, but they are still adding polish.

Going into the season the Cardinals seemed well-positioned to trade for pitching, given their surplus of offense. That has played out, since both Juan Yepez and Jordan Walker are at Memphis these days and Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol still has more capable hitters than he can start on a given day.

Ah, but we’re months away from the trade deadline and pitching injuries abound around the majors. The industry-wide arms supply is diminished.

Just look at the news from Wednesday:

Mariners pitcher Robbie Ray, who is in the second season of a $115 million, five-year contract, is headed for elbow surgery.

Twins pitcher Kenta Maeda, who is coming back from elbow surgery, is now headed for an MRI on arm muscle soreness.

Rockies pitcher German Marquez exited Wednesday’s start against Cleveland with arm soreness.

The Milwaukee Brewers have been dealing with simultaneous injuries to Brandon Woodruff (shoulder), Matt Bush (shoulder), Aaron Ashby (shoulder) and Adrian Houser (groin muscle).

The New York Mets have been operating without Justin Verlander (shoulder), Edwin Diaz (knee), Jose Quintana (ribs) and Carlos Carrasco (elbow).

The New York Yankees are dealing with the absence of Carlos Rodon (back), Frankie Montas (shoulder), Jonathan Loaisiga (elbow), Lou Trevino (elbow) and Scott Effross (elbow).

Other notable pitching injuries include Raisel Iglesias (Braves, shoulder), James Paxton (Red Sox, hamstring), Ranger Suarez (Phillies, forearm), Tajuan Walker (Phillies, forearm), Jameson Taillon (Cubs, groin muscle), Lance McCullers (Astros, forearm), Johnny Cueto (Marlins, forearm), Tyler Glasnow (Rays, oblique), Zach Davies (Diamondbacks, oblique), Matt Manning (Tigers, foot), Aaron Civale (Guardians, oblique), Daniel Lynch (Royals, shoulder), J.T, Brubaker (Pirates, elbow), Alex Wood (Giants, hamstring), Hyun Jin-Ryu (Blue Jays, elbow) and Cade Cavalli (Nationals, elbow)

So many teams are short of pitching these days. The odds of the Cardinals finding a magic wand solution in the marketplace any time soon are not great.

TALKIN’ BASEBALL

Here is what folks are writing about Our National Pastime:

Jay Jaffe, FanGraphs: “The good times are rolling in Pittsburgh. Though their seven-game winning streak ended on Tuesday night as they failed to hold a 7-2 lead against the Dodgers, the Pirates are off to a 16-8 start, their best since 1992, and they lead the NL Central by a game. What’s more, they’ve finally sealed a long-term deal with their star left fielder, as Bryan Reynolds has reportedly agreed to an eight-year, $106.75 million extension that covers his 2023-30 seasons. It’s the largest contract in Pirates history, outdoing Ke’Bryan Hays’ eight-year, $70 million extension as the team ventures into nine-digit territory for the first time. The deal includes a six-team no-trade list, the first time in 17 years that the Pirates have included some form of no-trade protection in a contract. Notably, it does not include an opt-out clause, an item that had previously been a stumbling block when the two sides neared a deal with the same dollars-and-years framework just before Opening Day. Reynolds wanted an opt-out after 2026, meaning that the Pirates would gain only one more year of control if he were to exercise that option. As with that proposal, the contract incorporates the 28-year-old Reynolds’ $6.75 million salary for this season, his second of arbitration eligibility (as a Super Two, he has two more remaining). He also receives a $2 million signing bonus, with salaries of $10 million and $12 million for 2024 and ’25, his final two arb years, and then $14 million for ’26 and $15 million annually for ’27-30. The Pirates hold a $20 million club option and $2 million buyout for his services in 2031, his age-36 season.”

Mike Axisa, CBSSports.com: “(William) Contreras was an All-Star with Atlanta last season, slashing .278/.354/.506 with 20 home runs in 376 plate appearances. He caught only 60 games though, and served as the DH on 34 occasions as well. Simply put, he was not a full-time catcher with the Braves. But the Brewers acquired him with the idea of making him their No. 1 catcher, even with his poor defensive numbers last season. Those defensive numbers have improved markedly in the early going . . . Contreras leads all catchers in defensive runs saved and is third in caught stealing rate, fourth in blocking, and top six in each of the three framing metrics. With the caveat that the season is not yet a month old and defensive stats are imperfect, particularly at the catcher position, Contreras has been legitimately excellent defensively. It is night and day compared to last season. This is notable because the Brewers have a track record of improving catcher defense. Omar Narvaez is a great example. With the Mariners in 2019, he finished with minus-18 defensive runs saved and minus-10.4 runs in FanGraphs framing. He was awful behind the plate. With Milwaukee in 2020, Narváez improved to plus-2 DRS and plus-3.0 FanGraphs framing in the 60-game season. Coaches and catching gurus Nestor Corredor and Walker McKinven, and bench coach Pat Murphy, have spearheaded the team's efforts to improve Contreras' defense (and the defense of all their catchers). Among other things, they preach the one-knee catching stance, which helps with framing pitches at the bottom of the zone without sacrificing the ability to make quick throws.”

Catherine Galanti, Baseball Prospectus: “If the Rays are the up-and-coming heavyweights of baseball, one would be hard pressed to find a team more representative of the old ways, old successes and old money than the Yankees. Perhaps no one knows how intimidating the Yankees can be quite like the Twins. From 2002-2022, the Twins went a collective 40-114 against the Yankees in regular and postseason matchups. That record isn’t even competitive baseball, it’s 2023 Oakland A’s baseball. It’s more akin to a middle school bully shaking down a nerd for lunch money. Saying a Yankees victory over the Twins is tradition doesn’t quite set the right tone, because that implies that it’s something to look forward to. It isn’t. Games like that aren’t fun to watch, aren’t fun to think about, and I’m sure aren’t fun to play in either, at least on one side. For twenty years, a Yankees-Twins matchup has been something to endure for Twins fans—until now. On Tuesday, the Twins did something almost unthinkable: They secured a series win over the Yankees, and they did it in front of their own home crowd.”

David Schoenfield, ESPN.com: “It's early, but (Marcell) Ozuna might be done. He's 4-for-55 (.073) with 19 strikeouts. He hasn't been good since 2020 when he led the NL in home runs and RBIs during the shortened season -- prompting the Braves to give him what has turned out to be an ill-advised four-year, $65 million contract.”

Kyle Glaser, Baseball America: “The Angels are 328-380 in the five complete seasons since Ohtani signed out of Japan before the 2018 season. They’ve posted a losing record all five seasons with Ohtani and have not finished higher than third place in the American League West. They have not come closer than six games out of a playoff spot, and that was in the shortened 2020 season. The Angels’ struggles stretch well before Ohtani arrived in Anaheim. They have had seven consecutive losing seasons, the longest active streak in MLB. They have not made the playoffs in the last eight seasons, the longest active postseason drought in MLB. The Angels' inability to record a winning season with Ohtani and Mike Trout, two of the greatest players in baseball history, on their roster has become the organization’s defining characteristic over the last half-decade. It’s a scarlet letter the Angels have repeatedly tried and failed to shed.”

MEGAPHONE

“I don't even know how to put that in words. Twenty-two years? Twenty-two years? I was 6!”

Minnesota outfielder Byron Buxton, after the Twins won their first season series over the Yankees since 2001.