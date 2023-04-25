While the Cardinals languish as arguably baseball’s biggest underachiever this season, the long-suffering Pittsburgh Pirates are flourishing.

The former National League Central doormat is 16-7. The Pirates carry a seven-game winning streak into their series with the Los Angeles Dodgers this week.

Manager Derek Shelton just got a contract extension. The franchise’s tank-and-rebuild strategy may finally be paying off.

“I think the positivity that we’ve tried to portray as a staff and the consistency that we’ve tried to portray as a staff has been really important,” Shelton told reporters after his new deal was finalized. “There’s light at the end of the tunnel and we’re moving in the right direction, and that’s really important to me.”

The Pirates have added savvy veterans to provide leadership for an otherwise young team. Bringing back outfielder Andrew McCutchen was a key move, as was hiring starting pitcher Rich Hill.

“Guys are being asked to step up in different roles in different positions, and they're accepting that challenge,” Hill told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “With the last couple of years of getting that experience under their belts, they're using that as a reference point to where we are right now. You can see that the talent is in the room; it’s just a matter of belief.”

The Pirates brought in veteran catcher Austin Hedges for his ability to handle pitchers.

“It’s why we targeted him,” Shelton said. “It’s why he’s so important, because there’s a lot of things that he does that you can’t measure.”

Pirates general manager Ben Cherington credited Shelton for keeping the team upbeat despite its on-field struggles in recent seasons.

“He’s worked tirelessly for over three years now to help put us in a stronger position to win,” Cherington said. “All of the work that goes into building our culture -- the way we prepare for games, the way we treat each other, the relationships that are built -- I think we’re starting to see the fruits of that labor.”

Cherington churned the roster during the past few seasons, trading away veterans (like pitchers Jose Quintana and Chris Stratton) for younger players (like Cardinals pitcher Johan Oviedo) at every opportunity.

That strategy created huge challenges for Shelton and his staff.

“I think we knew there would be difficult days, but it doesn’t make it any easier when you get into ‘em,” Cherington said. “Certainly part of my faith and confidence in him was watching how he responded to that. Hopefully, we helped each other through it a bit. He always responded with determination, with a fresh, positive outlook, with a focus to control what we can control going forward. I’ve learned from him. Hopefully, he’s learned from me and we continue to learn from each other.”

Now the Pirates are battling the Milwaukee Brewers for the division lead this season while the Cardinals are threatening to end their run of perennial contention.

“Pressure is not even close to being off,” Shelton said. “Pressure just started.”

Here is what folks have been writing about the Pirates:

Gabe Lacques, USA Today: “Perhaps this is the apex. From here, maybe it is a long tumble back into mediocrity for the Pittsburgh Pirates, who are coming off consecutive 100-loss seasons and finished last or next-to-last the past five seasons. Yet for the moment, there's plenty to savor at PNC Park. The Pirates are off to a 16-7 start, their best since the 1992 club of Barry Bonds and Doug Drabek and Co. won 16 of their first 22, before a seven-game NLCS loss and Bonds' departure began a two-decade playoff slumber. Ownership remains laser focused on operating a 21st century club at 20th century salaries, but a rogue band of home growns and retreads have defied the odds thus far. Sunday, Phillies castoff (Vince) Velasquez had perhaps the best start of his career, striking out 10 Reds and holding them to two hits in seven shutout innings for their seventh consecutive win. Five of their 16 victories have come against the Reds, and their sweep of Boston is their lone series win against a club with a winning record.”

Brent McGuire, MLB.com: “What exactly has sparked this kind of across-the-board improvement for the Pirates' offense? From an individual player perspective, it started last offseason when the club heavily invested in bringing in more proven MLB hitters during the winter. Names like Andrew McCutchen, Carlos Santana and (Ji-Man) Choi didn’t garner headlines in a frantic and transactional winter, but they represented legitimate MLB hitters on a team desperate for some. To their credit, McCutchen and Santana have both produced in roles as hitters and leaders in the Pirates' clubhouse. McCutchen has resurrected his vintage Bucs form by posting his best OPS+ (144) and xwOBA (.389) since 2015. Santana’s 108 OPS+, meanwhile, is his best since '19. It’s not just the well-known veterans producing. Connor Joe, originally drafted by the Pirates in 2014, has been one of the best under-the-radar pickups and leads Bucs hitters with a 1.098 OPS. Jack Suwinski has a 1.021 OPS and is a top-5 qualified hitter in the Majors by xwOBA (.457). Bryan Reynolds has produced a 136 OPS+ and a .408 xwOBA that signals that more production could be coming. Even Rodolfo Castro, (Oniel) Cruz’s replacement at shortstop, has a 119 OPS+ and a .338 xwOBA. From a team-wide perspective, the club has moved in a positive direction both in terms of the quantity and quality of their contact . . . For the Pirates, a better approach at the plate has led to more hittable pitches on which to inflict damage. Of all improvements listed above, perhaps no stat is as telling as Pittsburgh's near-10% increase in meatball swing%. The Bucs haven’t actually gotten more meatball (middle-middle) pitches to hit; they’ve simply started swinging more at those hittable pitches.”

Matt Snyder, CBSSports.com: “There's young talent in the (Pirates) rotation in Roansy Contreras and Johan Oviedo. There's a strong anchor at the back of the bullpen in David Bednar. They have an offensive star in Bryan Reynolds and a defensive wizard in Ke'Bryan Hayes. It's also been amazingly fun to watch Andrew McCutchen return to where it started and he's looked rejuvenated in doing so.”

Jason Mackey, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette: “Another reason to feel legitimately encouraged by the Pirates’ strong start is how they’re built for the new brand of baseball being played this season, one where speed, athleticism and strong baserunning matter much more than they have in previous years. Following through on a spring training promise, the Pirates are pushing the envelope when it comes to taking extra bases — going first to third on singles, taking chances and and forcing other teams into mistakes. It makes sense now why, most mornings during spring training, manager Derek Shelton and third-base coach Mike Rabelo held instructional sessions on the LECOM Park video board, pointing out situations they know the Pirates would encounter and explaining possible loopholes to exploit. An athletic roster, one anchored by Ji Hwan Bae, Andrew McCutchen, Rodolfo Castro, Ke’Bryan Hayes and even Jack Suwinski, plus Cruz when he returns, means the Pirates are set up for success with this stuff. Entering play Monday, they were second in MLB in stolen bases with 25. Their success rate (83.3%) was 10th, and they had the third-most attempts (30). When it came to FanGraphs’ calculation of runs derived from baserunning, the Pirates were ninth at 1.5.”

Cole Jacobson, MLB.com: “Will these teams continue their surprising starts? The Dodgers’ 12-11 record is on pace to be their worst since going 82-79 in 2011. The talent is there, but injuries and bullpen issues have hampered Los Angeles thus far. In contrast, the Pirates have greatly surpassed expectations this season after losing 100-plus games in both 2021 and 2022, and this (Dodgers-Pirates) series will serve as another test for them.”

MEGAPHONE

“He’s the right guy to lead us. He was the same guy even though we were losing 100 games a year. There was no panic. There was no personality switch, which can’t be easy. I know that as a player, it’s hard to show up and be the same guy, but he did it.”

Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds, on Shelton’s leadership.