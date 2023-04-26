A 6-foot-6 senior middle blocker who has signed with McKendree University, Conway was named the most valuable player of the Lutheran St. Charles Cougar Invitational after helping lead the Lancers to the championship. The Lancers went 4-1-1 last week and started it off with a 25-23, 27-25 victory against SLUH, the first in program history. Conway had five kills and six block assists in that match. During the tournament, Conway had 22 kills in four matches, including eight in a 25-22, 23-25, 15-11 win over Whitfield in the final. Conway was a first team all-Southwestern Conference selection as a junior.