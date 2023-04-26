A junior midfielder, Swope is the area’s leading scorer and helped the Knights win their first eight games. Swope’s area-leading 92 points have come on an area-leading 69 goals and 23 assists. That included five goals and one assist last week in an 18-7 victory against Parkway Central to go along with six draw controls and seven ground balls. Swope’s average of 13.2 draw controls leads the area and she was the area leader last season on the way to second team All-Metro honors. Verbally committed to play lacrosse at Grand Valley State, Swope also plays basketball for the Knights.