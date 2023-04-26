A junior utility player who is tied for the area scoring lead, Bryant helped lead the Colts to four victories in five games last week as they hit the 20-win plateau for the season. In the five games, Bryant scored 27 goals and had 11 assists and helped Central hold its opponents to 11 goals in its four victories. He set a single-game season high for points with 20 on nine goals and two assists in last week’s 15-4 victory against Lafayette. The Colts’ lone loss last week was to 2022 Illinois state champion New Trier. A third team all-district player as a sophomore, Bryant has 229 points for the season on 90 goals and an area-leading 49 assists.