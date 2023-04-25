Best performances (2 Hit Minimum)
|Player
|Hits
|AB
|R
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Avg.
|Sean Ward, Valley Park (vs Maplewood-RH)
|3
|3
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1000
|Andrew Payne, Pacific (vs Owensville)
|3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1000
|Ethan Simpson, Pacific (vs Owensville)
|2
|3
|2
|4
|1
|0
|1
|666
|Clark Menley, Valley Park (vs Maplewood-RH)
|2
|3
|2
|4
|0
|0
|1
|666
|Will Geary, Valley Park (vs Maplewood-RH)
|2
|2
|3
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1000
|Alex Schreckenberg, Columbia (vs Dupo)
|2
|2
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1000
|Carson Gnade, Seckman (vs CBC)
|3
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Patrick Martinez, Francis Howell North (vs North Point)
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1000
|Trey Schneider, Francis Howell North (vs North Point)
|2
|4
|1
|4
|1
|0
|0
|500
|Andy Trupiano, Orchard Farm (vs Duchesne)
|2
|3
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|666
|Mason Hickerson, St. Charles (vs Parkway North)
|2
|3
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|666
|Adam Gallegos, Clayton (vs Whitfield)
|2
|3
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|666
|Drew Kleinheider, Father McGivney (vs Roxana)
|2
|3
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|666
|Gavin Matchell, Washington (vs Lutheran South)
|4
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Myles Brown, Clayton (vs Whitfield)
|2
|2
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1000
|Tytus Cissell, Francis Howell (vs Parkway Central)
|2
|2
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1000
|Ian Thornton, Brentwood (vs Hancock)
|3
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|750
|Jordan Rice, Sullivan (vs New Haven)
|2
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Wyatt Brown, Affton (vs Herculaneum)
|2
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|500
|Tanner Duncan , Herculaneum (vs Affton)
|2
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|666