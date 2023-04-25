Best performances (1 IP Minimum)
|Player
|IP
|K
|Sv
|W
|CG
|ER
|Wk
|HA
|Austin Brown, Triad (vs Mascoutah)
|7.0
|14
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Parker Anderson, Hermann (vs St. Clair)
|6.0
|9
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|Chase Knebel, Highland (vs Civic Memorial)
|7.0
|5
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|5
|Bryce Nicolay, Oakville (vs Mehlville)
|6.2
|8
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Cooper Brown, Chaminade (vs Westminster)
|7.0
|4
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|Evan Wessel, Wesclin (vs Sparta)
|6.1
|11
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|5
|Marlon Richardson, McCluer North (vs Riverview Gardens)
|3.0
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Daniel Gierer, Father McGivney (vs Roxana)
|4.0
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Trey Kulick, Pacific (vs Owensville)
|4.0
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Gavin Hubbard, Valley Park (vs Maplewood-RH)
|3.0
|7
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Reid Murray, Alton (vs St. Louis Patriots)
|6.0
|7
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3
|Tommy Filarski, Clayton (vs Whitfield)
|4.0
|7
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Carter Stover, Francis Howell North (vs North Point)
|5.0
|8
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|4
|Gavin Schmidt, Sullivan (vs New Haven)
|2.0
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Titus Fisher, Orchard Farm (vs Duchesne)
|4.0
|5
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|Brett Norfleet, Francis Howell (vs Parkway Central)
|3.2
|6
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|2
|Ben Loesing, Washington (vs Lutheran South)
|4.0
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|Porter Fike, Columbia (vs Dupo)
|5.0
|6
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|5
|Ron Willenbrink, Affton (vs Herculaneum)
|4.0
|6
|0
|1
|0
|2
|4
|3
|Nate Martin, St. Charles (vs Parkway North)
|6.2
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|6
|2