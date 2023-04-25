Sergio Milli went 4-for-4 with four RBIs, two extra base hits and three runs scored to lead Chr. Ac. of Greater St. Louis to a 15-14 victory over Whitfield.

Alex Smith picked up the win for Chr. Ac. of Greater St. Louis. Key hitters for Whitfield were Oliver Ferris (3-for-5, three RBIs, three runs scored) and Tanner Gilbertson (3-for-3, one RBI, two runs scored). Whitfield hurler Stephen Rosenberg was tagged with the loss.

Chr. Ac. of Greater St. Louis (8-6) plays Christian Fellowship at Atkins Ballfields on Friday at 4:30 a.m. Whitfield (3-7) will play Duchesne at BMAC on Saturday at 1:30 p.m.