Ryan Rossini went 1-for-1 with three RBIs and two runs scored to lead Clayton to a 8-1 victory over Parkway North.

Clayton hurler Adam Gallegos was the winning pitcher. He pitched seven innings allowing one run on three hits and striking out six.

Clayton (9-10) plays Columbia at Eagleview Elementary on Saturday at 10 a.m. Parkway North (1-21) plays at home against Parkway South on Saturday at noon.