Parkway South ripped Parkway Central 15-6 Tuesday at Parkway Central.
Brady Kehlenbrink was the winning pitcher for Parkway South. Leading the way offensively for Parkway Central were Sean Kang (2-for-3, one home run, two RBIs, one extra base hit, two runs scored) and Sam Sailors (2-for-3, three RBIs, one extra base hit). Caleb Mues was charged with the loss for Parkway Central.
Parkway South (11-9) plays at home against Seckman on Thursday at 4:15 p.m. Parkway Central (12-6) goes on the road to play Hazelwood West on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.