Brady Vessells went 3-for-3 with two home runs, five RBIs and two runs scored to lead Seckman to a 9-4 victory over Parkway South.

Kayden Kohlberg was credited with the win for Seckman. He pitched seven innings allowing four runs on six hits while striking out seven. Eddie Ahearn of Parkway South went 2-for-3 with a home run, three RBIs and two runs scored. Luke Sullivan suffered the loss for Parkway South.