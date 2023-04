Evan Davis went 2-for-4 with a home run, four RBIs and two runs scored to lead Waterloo to a 9-2 victory over Collinsville.

Jack Roessler was the winner for Waterloo. He pitched seven innings allowing two runs on six hits while striking out six. Collinsville hurler Bryce Lemp was charged with the loss.

Waterloo (13-6) plays at home against Jerseyville on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. Collinsville (10-7) visits Mater Dei on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.