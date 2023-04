Wesclin trailed by one after six innings but rallied for an 7-6 win over Red Bud Tuesday at Red Bud.

Wesclin hurler Hayden Hoerchler was credited with the win.

Wesclin (15-4) goes on the road to play Carlyle on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. Red Bud (10-10) goes on the road to play Freeburg on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.