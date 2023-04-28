Best performances (1 Hit Minimum)
|Player
|Hits
|AB
|R
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Avg.
|Brady Vessells, Seckman (vs Parkway South)
|3
|3
|2
|5
|0
|0
|2
|1000
|Andrew Henke, St. Dominic (vs Borgia)
|3
|3
|3
|4
|1
|0
|1
|1000
|Cyle Schaumburg, Crystal City (vs Grandview)
|4
|4
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1000
|Isiah Linker, New Athens (vs Dupo)
|4
|4
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Wil Mulholland , New Athens (vs Dupo)
|2
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|666
|Ryan Rossini, Clayton (vs Parkway North)
|1
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Eddie Ahearn, Parkway South (vs Seckman)
|2
|3
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|666
|Brennan Ervin, St. Pius X (vs Valley Park)
|2
|4
|1
|4
|1
|0
|0
|500
|Andrew Payne, Pacific (vs New Haven)
|2
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Justin Flowers, McCluer North (vs Jennings)
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1000
|Elijah Quinn, Hazelwood East (vs Normandy)
|2
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Adam Puzniak, Affton (vs University City)
|2
|3
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|666
|Mason Snider, Pacific (vs New Haven)
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Bryan Bush, Hazelwood East (vs Normandy)
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Ron Willenbrink, Affton (vs University City)
|1
|3
|4
|3
|0
|0
|1
|333
|Jacob Johnson, Affton (vs University City)
|2
|4
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|500
|Gannon Birkner, New Athens (vs Dupo)
|2
|3
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|666
|Karnell Reid, McCluer North (vs Jennings)
|1
|2
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|500
|Trey Kent-Landrum, Principia (vs Lutheran South)
|3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1000
|Tyler Floyd, Pattonville (vs Ritenour)
|2
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1000