LAKE SAINT LOUIS — Krish Patel could feel momentum swinging back in his direction.

The Parkway North senior had an uneven start to Lake Forest Challenge boys golf tournament Monday at Lake Forest Country Club.

Patel, who started on hole No. 10, began his day with a bogey and followed that with two more bogeys and a double bogey to sit at 5 over par after just six holes. But successive three pars to close out the back nine gave Patel some much-needed mojo.

“After I parred those, I was like, 'It's gonna get better,' ” he said. “And then when I went four straight (birdies), it was on from there.”

Patel rode that end-of-the-first-nine wave to notch four successive birdies to start the front nine on his way to a sizzling 3-under 33 over his final nine holes for an overall score of 2-over 74 and his first tournament championship this season.

“This is the first time I've actually played good,” he said. “It's all shaping up at the right time going into conference (next week) and districts (in two weeks).”

Patel gave all the credit to the last club he pulls out of the bag on each hole.

“The putter saved me a lot,” he said. “After I made the first one (on hole No. 1), the second one was a 60-footer on No. 2. The putter just got hot.”

There was nothing hot to the beginning of the day weather-wise as the 79-player field was delayed in their start by an hour due to overnight frost. The Lake Forest course then played tough with only seven golfers checking in with scores under 80.

“More sleep, I guess,” Patel said of the delay. “The greens were fast, but they were rolling pure. If you hit your line, it was gonna go in.”

One of those low scores belonged to Vianney senior Cole Wiese, who posted a 3-over 75 to finish one shot behind Patel. It was Wiese's second runner-up finish in a seven-day span after he did so last Monday at the Webster Cup.

“Finished second both times. Finished 2 over on my last two (holes) both times. It was just ridiculous,” Wiese said. “I was never 3 over (at Lake Forest) until the last hole. That's the most frustrating part for me. I grind all day and then the last two holes just stupid mistakes.”

Wiese's day started spectacularly with a 30-foot putt for birdie on No. 2 and a 15-footer for another birdie on No. 3.

“So, now I'm 2 under through three and I was like, 'All right, this is the day,' ” he said. “I hit a beautiful shot in on hole No. 8, but I three-putted and I think that just kind of stopped the putting. After the third hole, I did not make a single one-putt until 18 — and that was a one-putt bogey.”

Wiese's 75 matched his Lake Forest Challenge output from last season in which he tied for the top spot and took home the first-place medal after a scorecard playoff.

“Last year I birdied the last hole, so that was the big difference,” he said. “If I birdie the last hole today, I win by one.”

De Smet compiled a score of 328 to win the team title, holding off a close field of challengers including Marquette (330), CBC (332) and Vianney (334).

“It was real difficult conditions and the golf course was playing tough. It was one that I don't think any of my boys have seen before, so it was impressive they were able to do that,” De Smet coach Dan Likos said. “It makes the next few weeks exciting. Our district is stacked. Marquette's a great team. Lafayette's got a great a team. Francis Howell's got a great team. So this gives us a little bit of momentum hopefully.”

The Lake Forest Challenge format is unlike any other in the area with each team bringing just four golfers and counting all four scores, rather than the traditional five golfers with the highest score thrown out and the top four being counted.

“You've got to take care of business, and I think they did. They worked hard and ended up pulling it out,” Likos said. “I like the format. There used to be one that was take-four, keep-four and I kind of missed it, so now this one fills the niche.”

All four Spartans who won the team title are seniors in Tim Powers (79), Colby Sauer (80), Will Blankemeyer (82) and John Cook (87). That has Likos excited about what his squad can do against a loaded Class 5 District 2 field in just two short weeks at Forest Hills Country Club.

“We always go in with a plan to try to peak at the beginning of May and we're close to that,” he said. “So, hopefully this is a sign of that happening.”

Lake Forest Challenge