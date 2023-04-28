Thursday's best performances StatBot | STLhighschoolSPORTS.com Apr 28, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)PlayerGoalsAssistsFOW 0 Comments STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular De Smet pulls away from Chaminade to win MCC opener CREVE COEUR — Two of the area’s better boys lacrosse squads, De Smet and Chaminade, squared off Thursday evening at De Smet. Boys lacrosse season preview spotlight: MICDS retools with hope of extending title streak to nine MICDS has won the last eight Missouri Scholastic Lacrosse Association’s State Cup boys championships. Last year, the Rams capped an 18-1 seaso… Friday's best performances Best performances (1 Goal Minimum) Tuesday's best performances Best performances (1 Goal Minimum) Last week's best performances Best performances (2 Goal Minimum)