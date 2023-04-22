CHESTERFIELD — Tyler Zippay didn’t overthink the De Smet offense.

With Trent Massey and Riley Massey swinging away, the Spartans’ setter had his choice between the brothers Saturday during the championship match of the Parkway Central Classic boys volleyball tournament.

“Give it to one of the two you know you're getting a strong possibility of a kill,” Zippay said.

Riley Massey put down eight kills and Trent added six more to help power De Smet to a 25-14, 26-24 sweep of Lindbergh in the tournament championship.

David Nieters had six kills and Austin Harszy put down four more for De Smet (21-0), No. 1 in the STLhighschoolsports.com small school rankings. Zippay finished with 21 assists.

“He's awesome at spreading it out,” De Smet coach Tim Haffner said of Zippay. “He has a good understanding of the game. He knows what guys are doing well, what the guys need and so he's really developed nicely.”

Jakob Skrien had five kills and Wyatt Clark put down four more for Lindbergh (10-6-2). Thomas Shaffer had 11 assists.

“Disappointed with the outcome, happy with performance overall,” Lindbergh coach Atom Zuniga said. “This is a tournament that very few people expected us to come in and be competitive and I'm super, super thrilled with how hard and resilient our guys were to be able to come out and compete in every game.”

De Smet controlled the first set behind three Nieters kills. The Massey brothers each had two kills to help the Spartans take the opener.

“It's just the trust you have in your teammates,” Zippay said. “You've got to trust that they're going to make the plays and you're going to give them the right ball and they're going to do something good with it.”

Collin Davis started the second set with a kill and a block to give Lindbergh a spark. Behind a stout defense and a pair of kills from Skrien, the Flyers held a slim lead throughout the first part of the set.

Zippay got the De Smet rally started by setting Riley Massey for three quick kills.

“Whenever I get hot, Tyler keeps setting me, which is a good thing because I know he's going to keep setting me and I'm just going to keep swinging. It's good to have a teammate that trusts me.”

A Trent Massey kill gave De Smet its first match point, but Lindbergh answered with a Parker Hartman spike. Nieters ended the 53-minute match two points later with a kill.

Riley Massey knew Lindbergh was going to make a run in the second set.

“They're not going to stop playing,” he said. “They're going pick everything up and we've got to keep our head steady, keep swinging, trying to keep it away from their two passers in the back row that were pretty unstoppable.”

The two-day tournament, annually one of the toughest in the area, boasts 16 of the area’s top teams.

No wins are guaranteed. The only thing that is guaranteed is an opportunity to fight through adversity during the two-day grind.

De Smet was tested in the semifinal, having to comeback to beat Oakville in three sets after dropping the first frame.

“It's a collection of a lot of great teams and you saw from what teams were seeded to how it turned out that anyone can be beaten on any given day,” Haffner said. “So we had to show up and play for five matches and against some great competition and I was excited to see my guys execute the game plan a lot of times and stay focused especially, late here in the second set.”

Lindbergh impressed with its run to the final. The Flyers knocked off Lafayette and defending Class 4 champion St. Louis U. High in pool play before topping Parkway South to advance to the semifinals, where they edged Lafayette again in three sets.

“Being down doesn't count us out,” Zuniga said. “I think that's the biggest lesson we took from this weekend was that even when we're down in situation, we know that we have the capabilities of fighting back and winning and overcoming adversity in those scenarios.”

Parkway Central Classic, championship: De Smet def. Lindbergh 25-14, 26-24