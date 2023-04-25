CREVE COEUR — The Vianney volleyball team needed a shot of confidence Tuesday.

It was provided by a freshman.

Sam Dore had 12 kills and a pair of assists to lead short-handed Vianney to an 18-25, 25-20, 25-15, 25-21 win over host Whitfield in a nonconference match.

“He was playing out of his mind,” Vianney junior setter Ben Villhard said of Dore. “I've kind of noticed recently that he's been playing super good. He's not nervous, which is super surprising as an up-and-coming freshman. So I love to see it from Sam.”

So did the rest of the Golden Griffins, who snapped a three-match losing streak.

“After the first few good connections things were falling for me,” Dore said. “My serve was going in. It was a good game.”

Brayden Wells put down five kills with a block and an ace and Ashton Wells had three kills and four blocks for Vianney. Villhard had 26 assists with three kills, three blocks and a pair of aces.

Vianney (8-7), No. 5 in the STLhighschoolsports.com large school rankings, entered the match without standout middle hitter Braxton Pritchett (arm) and outside hitter Evan Paule (ankle), making Dore’s effort even more meaningful.

“He's got some shots on him,” Vianney coach Jeff Gabbert said of Dore. “He likes to roll off the block. He can carve off any block. He can go hard. He's really coming along well.”

Zach Kampen, Maksim Serdotetskov and Stuart McKown each had eight kills for No. 3 small school Whitfield (18-5-2). Max Ott had 32 assists with four kills and three aces.

Whitfield ended the first set with a 9-0 run. Ott sparked it with a pair of tips, McKown added a kill and Nick Flood took advantage of a Vianney overpass with an emphatic spike to clinch the opener for the Warriors.

“They made a few mistakes in the first set that we capitalized on,” Whitfield coach Rob Kampen said. “First of all, their serve is outstanding. It's the best serving team that we've played all year. And I think that kind of kept us off balance a little bit. Their serve got better as they went along. I think they stepped up their game after that first set and we didn't respond that well.”

Vianney jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the second set behind two Dore kills, and a kill and a block from Ashton Wells.

“The team has helped me a lot,” Dore said. “They've been really welcoming and just they've helped me so much.”

Whitfield twice cut the deficit to one on blocks from McKown and Serdotetskov, but each time Vianney had the answer in the form of Dore’s right arm, who put down six kills in the frame to help the Golden Griffins even the match at a set apiece.

“Our middles were just playing really good,” Villhard said. “And once they got scared of the middles, the outsides are getting a one-on-one block, so I like seeing that.”

Blocks by Ashton Wells and Villhard, and a Dore ace helped stake Vianney out to a 9-2 lead in the third set. Dore came up with a solo block and another ace down the stretch to help give the Golden Griffins a 2-1 lead.

Gabbert was especially happy with his team’s defense.

“Whitfield brings some heat,” Gabbert said. “It's a great team so I'm proud of any ball we could bring up against them.”

Two Serdotetskov kills and a McKown block helped give Whitfield a 21-20 lead in the fourth set, but Vianney countered with a pair of aces from Adam Rosh and a Brayden Wells kill ended the 1-hour, 42-minute match.

The Warriors, playing just their fourth year of varsity volleyball, hope to build on their first ever matchup against Vianney, which has won 17 state titles.

“We feel like if we're playing our game like we can, we can compete with anyone,” Rob Kampen said. “It's just a matter of executing late in sets. I think that was part of the problem today. We were right there in sets two and four, and the last four or five points just didn't get it done.”

Vianney, meanwhile, looks to ride the momentum of the win into the season’s stretch run.

And getting some good news on the injury front for the Golden Griffens would be welcome as well.

“I think for all the guys, morale is really up now and like we're really excited for the rest of the season,” Villhard said. “We're just getting pumped. That big win definitely sets us up for the rest of the season on a positive note.”

Vianney def. Whitfield 18-25, 25-20, 25-15, 25-21