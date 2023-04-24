EDWARDSVILLE — Caty Happe glanced into the eyes of her twin daughters, Chase and Camryn, late Wednesday afternoon.

Happe appeared super happy.

Holding the 10-month-olds, one in each arm, Happe reflected on the hardest decision of her young life.

Happe stepped down as girls basketball coach at Edwardsville High earlier this week, a position she called a "lifelong dream" when hired in June 2020.

It was a choice made entirely with family in mind.

"I didn't want to look back and regret missing any part of my kids growing up," Happe said.

Happe, a 2011 Edwardsville High graduate, ran the basketball program for three years, taking over for legendary coach Lori Blade. Happe also took the reins of the softball program this season when Blade stepped aside after guiding that program to a third-place finish in the Class 4A state tournament in June 2022.

Quickly, Happe realized something had to give in regards to being the head coach of two sports and the rigors of raising two daughters.

So she stepped aside as basketball coach, citing the long hours and the missed family time.

The softball season is a little shorter than basketball and the hours are more forgiving. On road basketball games, Happe would get home after 11 p.m. Softball contests usually end by 7 p.m.

Those added hours with Chase and Camryn are obviously cherished moments.

"I can spend more time with them while they're growing up," Happe said. "Kids are only little once."

Happe helped the Tigers to a 61-19 mark in her girls basketball tenure. The 2022 team reached the Class 4A super-sectional round before losing to Bolingbrook.

Formerly a standout athlete, Happe, then known as Caty Ponce, played basketball, softball and volleyball. She helped Edwardsville's softball team to a second-place state tournament finish in 2009 and went on to hit .375 during her senior campaign.

She was seen as the perfect replacement for the legendary Blade, who compiled a 743-92 mark in a 26-year basketball coaching career at Carrollton and Edwardsville high schools.

"With the new kids, this wasn't a surprise," Edwardsville athletics director Alex Fox said. "It came down to which of the sports she would choose."

Happe tried to make the dual coaching plan work before deciding to step down from the basketball sideline.

"She didn't want to give either up," said her husband, Clinton. "But this was the best decision for her. I know she wanted to spend more time with the girls and that's great for all of us."

The Tigers are 13-2 in Happe's first year as softball coach. They have won seven of their last eight games.

The softball players love having the twins around and jump at the chance for a little play time after games. The players also realized the demands on their head coach.

"This is the best thing for her," Edwardsville senior pitcher Avery Hamilton said.

Happe heads into the meat of the softball schedule with a full plate.

But it is a challenge she plans on enjoying with a harmonic balance of family and job.

"Maybe down the road, they'll get into basketball and softball and I can get back into (basketball) and coach them," Happe said. "How great would that be?"