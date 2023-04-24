Best performances (3 Goal Minimum)
|Player
|Goals
|Assists
|DC
|Mia Wallis, Ladue (vs Notre Dame, 4/21)
|8
|2
|8
|Katie Smyka, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Rosati-Kain, 4/18)
|7
|0
|9
|Taylor Wuennenberg, Ursuline (vs Notre Dame, 4/19)
|5
|1
|12
|Gracie Favela, O'Fallon (vs Belleville West, 4/21)
|6
|3
|3
|Anna Loeffelman, Cor Jesu (vs Parkway South, 4/19)
|5
|2
|9
|Anna Loeffelman, Cor Jesu (vs Villa Duchesne, 4/17)
|4
|3
|10
|Ella Lowry, Wentzville (vs Lafayette, 4/17)
|6
|1
|4
|Bella Connell, St. Dominic (vs Nerinx Hall, 4/20)
|4
|3
|8
|Emelia Bailey, Kirkwood (vs Lindbergh, 4/17)
|5
|2
|4
|Bailey Boulay, Eureka (vs Parkway South, 4/17)
|5
|4
|0
|Kendra Swope, Francis Howell North (vs Parkway Central, 4/18)
|5
|1
|6
|Tommie Schaljo, Francis Howell North (vs Parkway Central, 4/18)
|6
|1
|0
|Faith Johnson, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Rosati-Kain, 4/18)
|6
|1
|0
|Mia Wallis, Ladue (vs Clayton, 4/19)
|5
|2
|2
|Gretchen Patterson , Nerinx Hall (vs St. Dominic, 4/20)
|6
|0
|0
|Addison Holm, Wentzville (vs MICDS, 4/19)
|5
|2
|0
|Malley McKean, Kirkwood (vs Lindbergh, 4/17)
|3
|1
|10
|Abby Gaines, St. Joseph's (vs Belleville West, 4/18)
|3
|3
|6
|Karie Adamitis, Villa Duchesne (vs Cor Jesu, 4/17)
|5
|0
|3
|Sydney Shields, Kirkwood (vs Lindbergh, 4/17)
|5
|1
|1