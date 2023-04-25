GODFREY — Granite City High senior Emmi Hogan wore a look of total shock as she glanced down at her left foot.

The talented forward could not believe that she had just scored a highlight-reel goal with her other weapon.

"I thought, "Did I just do that with my left?" Hogan said. "No way."

Yes way.

Hogan scored twice in the first half on Tuesday to help the Warriors to a 4-1 win over Alton in a nonconference girls soccer match at Alton High.

Senior midfielder Peyton Hatfield also scored twice for Granite City (9-2), which is off to its fastest start since the 2008 team went unbeaten over its first 15 matches.

The Warriors continue to be one of the surprises of the area with their red-hot start. Their two losses came against a pair of unbeaten teams - St. Joseph's and Aurora Metea Valley, who are a combined 26-0-3.

"We just keep playing well and we just keep winning," said Hogan, who doubled her season goal total with the brace.

Hogan and Hatfield, club teammates since junior high, led the way against Alton, which fell to 8-5-1.

The fleet-footed Hogan scored twice in a span of 18 minutes, 8 seconds in the first half to stake her team to a 2-0 lead it would never relinquish. Hatfield tallied twice in the second half. She converted on a penalty kick in the 54th minute to push the lead to 3-1.

Hogan's ice-breaker was an absolute gem. She dribbled around one defender, then poked the ball between the legs of another, before blasting a rocket into net just 5:11 into the contest.

Normally right-footed, Hogan surprised herself with a highly-accurate shot off her left leg. She appeared stunned while celebrating with teammates.

"She's always surprised, that's just her, that's just the way she is," Hatfield said.

Explained Hogan, who is bound for Quincy University, "I'm just not that good with my left. At least I didn't think so."

Senior Ella Hickam set up the play with a perfect through ball to Hogan, who used her magic to convert.

Hatfield set up Hogan's second tally with a nifty pass before taking over the scoring load in the second half.

"We've played better, but we got the job done," said Hatfield, who will continue her career at Lindenwood University.

Hatfield competed her night by scoring on a long blast with just 61 seconds left in the contest.

"The senior leadership is important," Granite City coach Ken Prazma said. "They're all playing well."

Granite City, with 10 seniors on its roster, sports a balanced attack with eight different goal-scorers this season. Madison Vasiloff (11 goals) and Savanhna Khammanyvong (7) lead the way. Both created a host of scoring chances on Tuesday.

Senior keeper Alivia Upsahw, who has played every minute this season, held down the fort the rest of the way along with help from back liners Gwyneth Hale, Abby Knight and Adrian Bloomquist.

The Warriors have recorded signature wins over Althoff, Triad and Cor Jesu so far this season.

And Hatfield says there could be many more to come.

"This is the year us seniors have been waiting for," Hatfield said. "We're want to make the most of it."

Junior Jada Bruce scored for Alton, which is also on an upward trend after winning a school record 17 matches last season.

Senior keeper Peyton Baker recorded a host of big-time saves, especially in the first half, to keep the contest close.

"I thanked her at halftime," Alton coach Gwen Sabo said. "She was amazing."

Granite City has lost just three times in the last 19 matches against Alton.