Ella Anselm had a hat trick (including the game winner) and an assist to lead Alton Marquette to a 5-2 victory over visiting Gibault Monday at Gordon Moore Park.

Other players with numbers for Alton Marquette included Maya Stephan and Maddie Waters each with a goal. Hannah Marshall saved one of three shots she faced to earn the victory in goal for Alton Marquette. Contributing offensively for Gibault were Elena Oggero (one goal, one assist) and Sydney Wahle (one goal).