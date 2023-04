Civic Memorial got four goals from Abrianna Garrett and two goals (including the game winner) and four assists from Aubree Wallace in a 8-0 victory over Highland Tuesday at Highland.

Other key offensive contributors for Civic Memorial included Avery Huddleston (one goal, two assists) and Keagan Thomas (one goal). Civic Memorial keeper Sydney Moore earned the win.

Civic Memorial (12-4) plays at Jerseyville on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. Highland (4-8) travels to Mater Dei on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.