Leading the way offensively for Duchesne were Katie Stockhausen (two goals), Miranda Malcom (one goal, two assists), McKenna O’Brien (one goal, one assist), Hailey Gancarz (one goal), Kate Mikkelsen (one goal) and Maya Dowdy (two assists). Molly Knobbe saved one of two shots she faced to earn the victory in goal for Duchesne. Adding offensive numbers for Hazelwood West were Analise Cofer and Isabelle Rogers each with a goal.