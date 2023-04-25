Olivia Baca had two goals and an assist to lead Edwardsville to a 4-2 win over Althoff Tuesday at Althoff.

Other key offensive contributors for Edwardsville included Thea Dimitroff (one goal, two assists) and Brynna Archer (one goal). Genny Burroughs picked up the win in goal for Edwardsville. Althoff got offensive contributions from Addison Laramore and Marissa Morris each with a goal.

Edwardsville (10-3) travels to Alton on Thursday at 7 p.m. Althoff (11-6) will play Gibault at Oerter Park on Thursday at 5 p.m.