Anna Beam had two goals (including the game winner) to lead Eureka to a 6-1 victory over Parkway West Monday at Parkway West.

Other players tallying for Eureka were Blaine Schutte (one goal, one assist), Marleigh Allen (one goal), Ava Paoli (one goal), Kori Robinson (one goal) and Bailey Flanagan (two assists). Eureka keeper Emma Parker earned the win. Julia Liguore scored for Parkway West.

Eureka (9-5) will be away at Lindbergh on Thursday at 6 p.m. Parkway West (0-11) will host Parkway South on Friday at 6 p.m.