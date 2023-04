Fort Zumwalt East keeper Maya Gounis shut out Pattonville, turning away all eight shots she faced as the Lions downed the Pirates 2-0 Thursday at Pattonville.

Leading the way offensively for Fort Zumwalt East were Hailey Morgan and Kennedy Schneider each with a goal.

Fort Zumwalt East (4-10) will host Liberty (Wentzville) on Tuesday at 6:45 p.m. Pattonville (6-9) plays at home against Clayton on Saturday at 10 a.m.