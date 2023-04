Fiona Shelp had a hat trick to lead Fort Zumwalt North to a 4-0 win over visiting Borgia Monday at Union. She was credited with the game winning goal.

Other key offensive contributors for Fort Zumwalt North were Rihanna Blanchard (one goal, one assist) and Gabby Starman (two assists). Fort Zumwalt North keeper Sophia Kriegesmann earned the win.

Fort Zumwalt North (7-6) goes on the road to play Union on Wednesday at 5 p.m. Borgia (7-8) will play Pacific at Union on Wednesday at 6:45 p.m.