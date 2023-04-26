Hazelwood West ripped Valley Park 8-0 Wednesday at Orchard Farm.
Key offensive contributors for Hazelwood West included Emma Sever (hat trick, one assist), Analise Cofer (two goals), Isabelle Rogers (one goal, three assists), Kate Mullins (one goal), Kaylie Ryan (one goal) and Sarah McCarthy (two assists). Hazelwood West keeper Aubree Greco earned the win.
Hazelwood West (12-2) plays University City at Ritenour on Tuesday at 4 p.m. Valley Park (4-9) plays at home against Brentwood on Friday at 4 p.m.