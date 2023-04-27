Carly Swan had two goals to lead Lafayette to a 5-1 victory over Orchard Farm Thursday at Orchard Farm. She was credited with the game winning goal.

Other players tallying for Lafayette were Sydney Beck (two goals) and Allie Kinner (one goal, one assist). Gen Newell saved four of five shots she faced to earn the victory in goal for Lafayette. Hannah Ramsey scored for Orchard Farm.

Lafayette (10-2) will play North Point at Orchard Farm on Friday at 7 p.m. Orchard Farm (7-4) plays at home against Duchesne on Friday at 5:30 p.m.