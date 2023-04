Abby Hoffman had four goals to lead McCluer North to a 4-3 win over Ritenour Monday at Ritenour.

Addison Cambron saved seven of 10 shots she faced to earn the victory in goal for McCluer North. Contributing for Ritenour were Samantha Lohnes, Nayma Medina Marquez and Mariam Neeb each with a goal.

McCluer North (1-7) will play Hazelwood West at Ritenour on Wednesday, May 3 at 4 p.m. Ritenour (3-9) will play at Affton on Wednesday at 4:15 p.m.