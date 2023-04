Gia Zerface had two goals to lead North Point to a 3-1 victory over Duchesne Wednesday at Duchesne. She was credited with the game winning goal.

Other players tallying for North Point were Kaidyn Stearn (one goal, one assist) and Miranda Slivinski (two assists). Devin Tracy was credited with the victory in goal for North Point. Miranda Malcom scored the goal for Duchesne.