Kiley McMinn had two goals (including the game winner) and an assist to lead O'Fallon to a 4-0 victory over visiting Collinsville Tuesday.

Also contributing points for O'Fallon were Claire Nieroda and Ella Peterson each with a goal. O'Fallon keeper Kendall Joggerst earned the win.

O'Fallon (11-0) goes on the road to play St. Joseph's on Thursday at 5:15 p.m. Collinsville (2-10) will host Freeburg on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.