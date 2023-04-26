Kennedy Travis had two goals and three assists to lead St. Clair to a 9-2 win over visiting Warrenton Wednesday.
Other players with numbers for St. Clair included Audrey Declue (two goals), Emma Thompson (two goals), Claire Merseal (one goal, two assists), Kadence Gardner (one goal, one assist) and Lucy Moore (one goal). Joey Jesionowski saved three of five shots she faced to earn the victory in goal for St. Clair. Morgan Marschel led the way for Warrenton with two goals.
St. Clair (13-5) hosts St. James on Monday at 5 p.m. Warrenton (2-14) hosts Wright City on Monday at 4:15 p.m.