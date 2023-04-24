St. Clair got a hat trick and an assist from Izzy Tiepelman and two goals and two assists from Kennedy Travis in a 8-0 victory over visiting Festus Monday.

Other key offensive contributors for St. Clair included Lucy Moore (one goal), Sammi Nickerson (one goal), Emma Thompson (one goal) and Kadence Gardner (three assists). Joey Jesionowski saved both shots she faced to earn the victory in goal for St. Clair.

St. Clair (12-5) hosts Warrenton on Wednesday at 5 p.m. Festus (6-6) travels to Bayless on Wednesday at 4 p.m.