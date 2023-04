Izzy Miller had four goals to lead Villa Duchesne to a 4-0 victory over Lutheran South Tuesday at Lutheran South.

Heidi Fesler also contributed for Villa Duchesne with three assists. Grace Benac saved all eight shots she faced to earn the victory in goal for Villa Duchesne.

Villa Duchesne (3-7) plays at home against St. Vincent on Wednesday at 4 p.m. Lutheran South (5-6) plays at home against Mehlville on Friday at 6 p.m.